Capcom has updated its list of platinum titles, or games that have sold at least a million copies. While it's important to note that all of these updated sales figures are as of March 31 and as a result somewhat outdated, there's still some interesting highlights.

Monster Hunter World has reached 15.7 million units sold, up from 15 million sold earlier this year. This continues to solidify the beast-slaying game as the best-selling title in Capcom's history. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is also up to 7.5 million copies sold, while 2019's Resident Evil 2 reached 6.2 million copies sold. Devil May Cry 5 is also up to 3.5 million sold.

While it isn't from this list, Capcom has separately confirmed that Resident Evil 3 sold 2.5 million copies, up from the 2 million sold earlier this year.

We'll see what Capcom announces over the next few months, with rumors of a Resident Evil 8 and a Resident Evil 4 remake inbound. The company has also previously stated that it is looking to "revive dormant IPs" while providing high-quality games.