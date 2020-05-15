What you need to know
- Capcom's list of game sales has been updated with new figures as of March 31, 2020.
- Monster Hunter World is up to 15.7 million copies sold.
- Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 7 have also seen significant increases.
Capcom has updated its list of platinum titles, or games that have sold at least a million copies. While it's important to note that all of these updated sales figures are as of March 31 and as a result somewhat outdated, there's still some interesting highlights.
Monster Hunter World has reached 15.7 million units sold, up from 15 million sold earlier this year. This continues to solidify the beast-slaying game as the best-selling title in Capcom's history. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is also up to 7.5 million copies sold, while 2019's Resident Evil 2 reached 6.2 million copies sold. Devil May Cry 5 is also up to 3.5 million sold.
While it isn't from this list, Capcom has separately confirmed that Resident Evil 3 sold 2.5 million copies, up from the 2 million sold earlier this year.
We'll see what Capcom announces over the next few months, with rumors of a Resident Evil 8 and a Resident Evil 4 remake inbound. The company has also previously stated that it is looking to "revive dormant IPs" while providing high-quality games.
Hunt in Hoarfrost Reach
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
All-new threats
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is an upcoming expansion to Capcom's most successful game of all time, Monster Hunter World. Take the fight to Hoarfrost Reach and battle all-new beasties, returning threats, and grind all-new gear.
