We already have the SNES Classic, NES Classic, and PlayStation Classic so what else could we need? Well according to Capcom, we'll need its new Capcom Home Arcade console. It's not exactly a reimagining of a previous console the company released, but it will bring 16 classic games to your living room.
Break some high scores in single player, team up with a friend in co-op multiplayer or destroy them in a head-to-head battle. Then upload your best scores via the Capcom Home Arcade's onboard WiFi to a Worldwide High Score Leaderboard to see how you match up against other players across the globe.
As you can see the console is shaped around Capcom's iconic logo and features two sticks with 8-way GT-Y directional gates and OBSF buttons. According to the company it features a micro USB port for power, HDMI out, and has onboard Wi-Fi. Its 16 pre-installed titles include:
- 1944: The Loop Master
- Alien vs Predator
- Armored Warriors
- Capcom Sports Club
- Captain Commando
- Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness
- Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
- Eco Fighters
- Final Fight
- Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Giga Wing
- Mega Man: The Power Battle
- Progear
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Strider
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
Capcom Home Arcade is set to release on October 25, 2019. You can currently pre-order it from Capcom's European store for €229.99. More retailers are expected to be announced soon.