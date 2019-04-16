We already have the SNES Classic, NES Classic, and PlayStation Classic so what else could we need? Well according to Capcom, we'll need its new Capcom Home Arcade console. It's not exactly a reimagining of a previous console the company released, but it will bring 16 classic games to your living room.

Break some high scores in single player, team up with a friend in co-op multiplayer or destroy them in a head-to-head battle. Then upload your best scores via the Capcom Home Arcade's onboard WiFi to a Worldwide High Score Leaderboard to see how you match up against other players across the globe.

As you can see the console is shaped around Capcom's iconic logo and features two sticks with 8-way GT-Y directional gates and OBSF buttons. According to the company it features a micro USB port for power, HDMI out, and has onboard Wi-Fi. Its 16 pre-installed titles include:

1944: The Loop Master

Alien vs Predator

Armored Warriors

Capcom Sports Club

Captain Commando

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Eco Fighters

Final Fight

Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Giga Wing

Mega Man: The Power Battle

Progear

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Strider

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo