Best answer: Unfortunately, people can't gift digital games to others through the PlayStation Store yet. The only way to "gift" a digital game is by purchasing a PlayStation Store gift card and giving that to your friend so that they can use it to purchase a game on their account.
Why can't we gift digital games through the store?
There doesn't seem to be a good reason as to why you can't gift digital games through the PlayStation Store currently other than Sony just doesn't allow it. Whether this is due to technical limitations, licensing issues, or something else entirely is unknown, but what we do know is that it is impossible for now.
What good is the PlayStation Store wishlist then?
You might be asking yourself why bother have a digital wishlist feature if your friends can't use it. Well, that digital wishlist is for yourself so you can keep track of the games you may want to purchase in the future.
Can Xbox users gift digital games through the Microsoft Store?
Yes, Xbox players can gift digital games to their friends through the Microsoft Store, but the caveat is that you can only gift to another person in the same region as you. For instance, if you live in the U.K. and try to gift someone in the U.S. a digital game, they won't be able to redeem it and you'll be out a chunk of change for whatever you spent on it.
When will the PlayStation Store support digital game gifting?
PlayStation has not stated when, or even if, digital gift giving will become a feature that the store supports. Given that Sony recently enacted a policy that blocks retailers from selling full game digital download codes, we're hoping that gift giving is coming sooner rather than later. But as always with this type of thing, don't hold your breath.
