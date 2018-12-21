Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Russell Holly are here for the penultimate episode of the show for 2018! AT&T has officially launched their 5G network — albeit in portions of only 12 markets. T-Mobile's John Legere has chimed in with plenty of snark, but maybe he should keep his opinion to himself for once.

Facebook continues to rationalize their insidious disregard for user data. They gave unfettered access to Microsoft, Amazon, and Netflix. Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai schooled Congress on exactly what Google does (and does not do) with regard to user data and perceived bias in search results.

Finally, the crew share their favorite gadgets of 2018. Happy Holidays!

