Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Russell Holly are here for the penultimate episode of the show for 2018! AT&T has officially launched their 5G network — albeit in portions of only 12 markets. T-Mobile's John Legere has chimed in with plenty of snark, but maybe he should keep his opinion to himself for once.
Facebook continues to rationalize their insidious disregard for user data. They gave unfettered access to Microsoft, Amazon, and Netflix. Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai schooled Congress on exactly what Google does (and does not do) with regard to user data and perceived bias in search results.
Finally, the crew share their favorite gadgets of 2018. Happy Holidays!
Show Notes and Links:
- AT&T launches 5G, here's why it's important
- T-Mobile's cringeworthy response to AT&T's 5G announcement
- Facebook gave Microsoft, Amazon, and Netflix unfettered access to user data
- Sundar Pichai testifies in Congress, responds to political bias, data collection on Android, and more
Favorite things of 2018
Russell: - Nanoleaf Canvas review: Futuristic art you're supposed to touch
Andrew: - Google Pixel 3 XL
Daniel:
- Google Pixel 3
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones
