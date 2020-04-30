Best answer: Yes. While your name is Eivor no matter what, you can choose whether Eivor is a male or female warrior. Either way, you're going to be fighting and raiding the Saxon lands.

Can we choose our character's gender in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Men and women alike fought in the harsh climates of the North where Vikings hailed in the Dark Ages. As such, it only makes sense that your character Eivor can be a man or a woman in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Eivor can be customized to your liking, with different hairstyles, tattoos and face paint available to choose from.

This follows off the success of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which also gave players the choice between two different gendered characters. Assassin's Creed Syndicate was the first game in the series to feature playable characters of the opposite sex.

Are there any differences between a male and a female character?

Any differences between the male and female version of Eivor will almost certainly be aesthetic-only. They'll have different appearances and may have access to different hairstyles or other customization options. While Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an RPG, the story shouldn't change outside of perhaps some slight dialogue differences (and maybe some context in a side quest, perhaps?). Eivor will be a brutal combat machine capable of leading armies and raiding the Saxons no matter what.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release in Holiday 2020 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia.