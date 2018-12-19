Best answer: Though Sony has said they won't release peripherals like wireless controllers, there are at least two third-party controllers available right now.

Why can't I use wireless controllers?

Though the PlayStation Classic supports smartphone AC USB adapters as a power source, a spokesperson for the company told IGN that "peripherals for the original PlayStation or later platforms are not supported on PlayStation Classic, which is designed to work with the bundled controllers."

Simply put: You can't use wireless controllers straight out of the box because that's just how the PlayStation Classic was designed. However, that doesn't mean adapters won't arrive at some point in the future to change this.

After Nintendo released the NES Classic and SNES Classic, both of which only included wired controllers, third-party hardware companies got to work on creating wireless controllers for them. It's safe to assume that this will be the case once hardware manufacturers get their hands on the PlayStation Classic as well. We'll update our article accordingly with whichever adapter on the market is your best option when and if they become available.

What third part options are available?

As of the writing of this article, there are only two choices for wireless controllers fot the PlayStation Classic, and one of those is only available for pre-order.

The JoyRetro controller is the only choice right now. Because the PlayStation was the first console to have four shoulder buttons companies can't just use their old retro controllers on it so they have to make all new ones. The first to market may not be the best but here's hoping it will work without lag.

8BitDo make some amazing adapters and controllers and have done so for a while now. This adapter works via Bluetooth so it gives you a huge range of controllers you can use on your PlayStation Classic, and it also works on other systems as well. This adapter will allow you to use this on a RetroPi, SNES Mini, or even just on your PC or Laptop, making it a real bargain. If you are willing to wait for the delivery — which begins Dec. 31, 2018 — this will be worth having.

The Classic hasn't been around for too long though so it will take some time for third-party controller makers to jump on it. A lot of the sellers will be looking at how they can use their existing controllers to work with the Classic so we should see more in the coming weeks.