Call of Duty: Mobile is a first-person shooter on Android and iOS. While the game is affiliated with Activision, it's actually made by the Chinese company Tencent. We've been playing it for the past few days and really like it. It seems like we aren't the only ones.

Today, the statistical firm Sensor Tower — which tracks mobile downloads — said that Call of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded 20 million times so far, and users have already spent $2 million in microtransactions. Surprisingly, the game is incredibly popular in India because that accounts for 14 percent of the installs. The United States is only at 9 percent.

It's great to see that the game is doing so well at launch. Hopefully, this success will continue into the future because it's given a lot of gamers who couldn't afford to spend $60 a way to experience Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play game that brings together maps, modes, weapons, and characters from across the Call of Duty franchise. If you've been wanting to check it out, you can do so without any risk. Just search for Call of Duty: Mobile on the Apple App or Google Play stores.