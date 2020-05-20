Cod Black Ops Key ArtSource: Activision

What you need to know

  • Call of Duty is an annual franchise, with a new game releasing every year.
  • According to Eurogamer, this year's Call of Duty entry is titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
  • It's meant as a reboot of sorts for the Black Ops franchise.
  • A series of hints and clues are being released in Call of Duty: Warzone.

No, there isn't a punctuation mistake in the headline above. According to Eurogamer, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is indeed the title for the next game in the annual Call of Duty franchise. Eurogamer's sources also indicated that the game is meant to be a reboot of sorts for the Black Ops franchise, similar to how 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare rebooted the Modern Warfare titles.

Eurogamer has further teased that a series of clues and hints are being introduced into Call of Duty: Warzone, with the mysterious bunkers finally opening up. This game has previously been rumored to be taking place in the Cold War, with Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games initially co-developing before Treyarch stepped in to lead the project.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) has sold extremely well, regularly staying high on the NPD charts months after release. We'll likely see the full reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the next few weeks. It'll also assuredly release around Holiday 2020, when the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are slated to arrive.

