What you need to know
- Call of Duty is an annual franchise, with a new game releasing every year.
- According to Eurogamer, this year's Call of Duty entry is titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
- It's meant as a reboot of sorts for the Black Ops franchise.
- A series of hints and clues are being released in Call of Duty: Warzone.
No, there isn't a punctuation mistake in the headline above. According to Eurogamer, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is indeed the title for the next game in the annual Call of Duty franchise. Eurogamer's sources also indicated that the game is meant to be a reboot of sorts for the Black Ops franchise, similar to how 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare rebooted the Modern Warfare titles.
Eurogamer has further teased that a series of clues and hints are being introduced into Call of Duty: Warzone, with the mysterious bunkers finally opening up. This game has previously been rumored to be taking place in the Cold War, with Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games initially co-developing before Treyarch stepped in to lead the project.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) has sold extremely well, regularly staying high on the NPD charts months after release. We'll likely see the full reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the next few weeks. It'll also assuredly release around Holiday 2020, when the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are slated to arrive.
Next level combat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Warfare is Modern again
Developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes the concept of modern combat and reapplies it, with familiar characters in unfamiliar situations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Going cheaper with the Pixel 5 may be Google's best idea yet
Pixels have never been about chasing specs. But by being pragmatic with internals in the Pixel 5, Google may actually be able to compete on price — and that's what really matters.
Will you miss Motion Sense on the Pixel 5?
The latest rumors suggest that the Pixel 5 will ship without the Motion Sense gestures introduced on the Pixel 4. Will you miss the feature?
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the Chrome OS tablet we deserve
With everything you need in the box, a battery that won’t quit, and the tablet mode experience finally where we need it, Duet has broken the curse and given us a proper Chrome tablet.
Minecraft Dungeons, Star Wars Racer, and more release for PS4 in May
May is typically a slow month for game releases, but don't count it out just yet. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.