Burger King and PlayStation appear to be holding some sort of collaboration coming. A new video has been posted by the Burger King Twitter account with an all-too-familiar blue glow coming out of an extra-large bag. Listening to the sound the also emerges, it's possible that Burger King has revealed the PS5 boot up sound.

The video then indicates something is being revealed on October 15. You can see the interesting little teaser below, which the official PlayStation account then immediately quote tweeted with a particular choice of emoji.

We'll have to wait until October 15 to find out exactly what this collaboration entails but it could be similar to how Xbox and Taco Bell are teaming up to give away Xbox Series X consoles.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Some of the different launch games include the Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.