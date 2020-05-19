Apex Legends Loba ImageSource: EA (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Apex Legends Season Five has begun.
  • Season Five is introducing Quests, with the first one being called The Broken Ghost.
  • This quest will run over the course of the season as players try to find nine different parts of an artifact.
  • Finding the artifact parts will unlock new pieces of lore.

With Apex Legends Season Five kicking off, Respawn Entertainment is introducing a new event to shake things up with Quests. The first of these Quests is The Broken Ghost. Players can undertake weekly Hunts, delving into King's Canyon at night to recover nine fragments of an artifact. Successfully completing these Hunts will unlock the story of The Broken Ghost.

You can go on weekly Hunts by yourself or in a squad but in order to get the rewards, you'll need to have unlocked the missions yourself. If you recover all nine pieces of the artifact, Respawn states you will "uncover a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for."

Apex Legends has been a huge success for Respawn and Electronic Arts, with Respawn recently announcing that it is opening a second studio in Vancouver. This studio will grow to around 80 developers and will focus entirely on Apex Legends.

