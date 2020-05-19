What you need to know
- Apex Legends Season Five has begun.
- Season Five is introducing Quests, with the first one being called The Broken Ghost.
- This quest will run over the course of the season as players try to find nine different parts of an artifact.
- Finding the artifact parts will unlock new pieces of lore.
With Apex Legends Season Five kicking off, Respawn Entertainment is introducing a new event to shake things up with Quests. The first of these Quests is The Broken Ghost. Players can undertake weekly Hunts, delving into King's Canyon at night to recover nine fragments of an artifact. Successfully completing these Hunts will unlock the story of The Broken Ghost.
You can go on weekly Hunts by yourself or in a squad but in order to get the rewards, you'll need to have unlocked the missions yourself. If you recover all nine pieces of the artifact, Respawn states you will "uncover a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for."
Apex Legends has been a huge success for Respawn and Electronic Arts, with Respawn recently announcing that it is opening a second studio in Vancouver. This studio will grow to around 80 developers and will focus entirely on Apex Legends.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google’s making a smart headphone cable that can control your music
Google is rethinking what headphone controls look and how you interact with them in a new project involving capacitive fibers. Aside from just headphones, Google is also adding this tech to things like speaker cords and hoodie drawstrings.
Sadly, Pixel phones remain a tiny piece of Google's hardware strategy
Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave us a few choice quotes about the status of the company's hardware division, including Pixels — and unfortunately it didn't fill me with confidence.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Minecraft Dungeons, Star Wars Racer, and more release for PS4 in May
May is typically a slow month for game releases, but don't count it out just yet. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.