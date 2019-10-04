What you need to know These are truly wireless earbuds with noise-canceling with relaxing sounds.

Sleepbuds initially launched via Indigogo in June 2018.

The inability to charge and/or unexpectedly shutting down are the primary reasons for discontinuation.

For folks that suffer from poor sleep, when you find a product that says it's going to help solve that problem, you get super excited. Bose, a company known for exceptional audio products, felt they had a winner with their Sleepbuds. However, due to multiple reports of the device not correctly charging, as well as inexplicably shutting down while in use, the Sleepbuds are being shuttered. They had done multiple replacements for customers as well as attempted to solve the problem via software and firmware updates — unfortunately, these were unsuccessful attempts. Per Bose:

Sleepbuds use noise masking to help you get uninterrupted sleep. They play soothing sounds consistently, at frequencies that neutralize common distracting noises.

In a statement from Bose, the company goes through the brief history of the product and what has happened since launch, leading up to this decision to cancel the buds.

And we learned that while the battery we chose functions safely, it doesn't work as consistently or predictably as it should to meet our standards.

Bose will be offering a full refund to customers who send back their Sleepbuds by December 31. 2019. It is disappointing that the Sleepbuds are being put back on the shelf, but hopefully this will allow the company to go back to the drawing board and release a gen-two model at some point down the road.

