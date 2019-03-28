Borderlands

Borderlands is a role-playing shooter (RPS) that released in 2009. On the fictional planet of Pandora, what appears in some spots to be a post-apocalyptic wasteland, four characters known as Vault Hunters journey to loot the riches of a rumored ancient alien vault and happen to get caught up in a corporate takeover of the planet along the way. Through the use of previously-uncovered Eridian technology—the alien tech sealed within vaults across the universe—the Atlas Corporation attempted to stop the Vault Hunters from finding the vault in order to take its contents for themselves. Atlas loses, of course, and it turns out that the vault actually housed a giant monster that was sealed inside for centuries to prevent the destruction of the universe.

Borderlands 2

Borderlands 2 picks up several years after Borderlands ends, and stars a new set of Vault Hunters. While out on a job they are betrayed by a man called Handsome Jack, the leader of the Hyperion Corporation. A woman known as the Guardian Angel then appears and tells them to find the city of Sanctuary and join its local resistance group that opposes Hyperion. With the help of the four original Vault Hunters from the first game who make appearances as NPCs, we come to discover that Handsome Jack intends to open a new vault and unleash The Warrior, a powerful monster who he will then be able to command to do his bidding. As is usually the case, our heroes end up defeating Handsome Jack, but not before The Warrior is released and taken care of.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Much of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, a spin-off title that released after both games, takes place chronologically in between the two main entries, hence the name, but the beginning and ending give us a taste of what went on after Borderlands 2. It begins with the former assassin Athena recounting the events of Handsome Jack's (simply known as Jack at the time) rise to power on Pandora's moon Elpis. You can think of this as a bit of an origin story for Handsome Jack, even if he originally wasn't a playable character. What's interesting is that after Athena finishes recounting her story, an Eridian alien appears at Sanctuary and warns everyone of an imminent war in which they will need "all the Vault Hunters they can get."

Tales from the Borderlands

Telltale also got their hands on the series at one point and released a 5-episode narrative adventure called Tales from the Borderlands. Taking place after Borderlands 2, this series follows a Hyperion employee and a con artist who get caught up in a struggle on Pandora to find another vault. This time, however, instead of a monster awaiting them at the end of their journey, a simple glowing chest—no doubt Eridian in nature—greeted them upon entry, and once they opened it, they vanished. Their whereabouts and what happened after are currently unknown.