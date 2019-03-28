It's here! It's finally here! Gearbox has officially unveiled Borderlands 3 at PAX East 2019 with its first trailer that looks like everything we've wanted and so much more. From new Vault Hunters to new enemies, here's what we know so far about Borderlands 3.
The story so far
If you're already familiar with the series and don't need a primer on the events that have led up to Borderlands 3, you can go ahead and skip "The story so far" section. For new fans, you may want to read through to get yourselves caught up on the action.
So what the hell has been going on before Borderlands 3 takes place? Buckle up, because it's a long ride—which I'll condense to save your sanity.
Borderlands
Borderlands is a role-playing shooter (RPS) that released in 2009. On the fictional planet of Pandora, what appears in some spots to be a post-apocalyptic wasteland, four characters known as Vault Hunters journey to loot the riches of a rumored ancient alien vault and happen to get caught up in a corporate takeover of the planet along the way. Through the use of previously-uncovered Eridian technology—the alien tech sealed within vaults across the universe—the Atlas Corporation attempted to stop the Vault Hunters from finding the vault in order to take its contents for themselves. Atlas loses, of course, and it turns out that the vault actually housed a giant monster that was sealed inside for centuries to prevent the destruction of the universe.
Borderlands 2
Borderlands 2 picks up several years after Borderlands ends, and stars a new set of Vault Hunters. While out on a job they are betrayed by a man called Handsome Jack, the leader of the Hyperion Corporation. A woman known as the Guardian Angel then appears and tells them to find the city of Sanctuary and join its local resistance group that opposes Hyperion. With the help of the four original Vault Hunters from the first game who make appearances as NPCs, we come to discover that Handsome Jack intends to open a new vault and unleash The Warrior, a powerful monster who he will then be able to command to do his bidding. As is usually the case, our heroes end up defeating Handsome Jack, but not before The Warrior is released and taken care of.
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
Much of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, a spin-off title that released after both games, takes place chronologically in between the two main entries, hence the name, but the beginning and ending give us a taste of what went on after Borderlands 2. It begins with the former assassin Athena recounting the events of Handsome Jack's (simply known as Jack at the time) rise to power on Pandora's moon Elpis. You can think of this as a bit of an origin story for Handsome Jack, even if he originally wasn't a playable character. What's interesting is that after Athena finishes recounting her story, an Eridian alien appears at Sanctuary and warns everyone of an imminent war in which they will need "all the Vault Hunters they can get."
Tales from the Borderlands
Telltale also got their hands on the series at one point and released a 5-episode narrative adventure called Tales from the Borderlands. Taking place after Borderlands 2, this series follows a Hyperion employee and a con artist who get caught up in a struggle on Pandora to find another vault. This time, however, instead of a monster awaiting them at the end of their journey, a simple glowing chest—no doubt Eridian in nature—greeted them upon entry, and once they opened it, they vanished. Their whereabouts and what happened after are currently unknown.
Who are its playable characters?
We don't know their names just yet, but we do get a good look at our four new Vault Hunters, one of which appears to be a robot. The trailer didn't showcase all of their abilities, but one of the women seems to have some sort power that manifests six glowing arms surrounding her body. Another Siren, perhaps?
Who else is in it?
It looks like nearly everyone. No, really. Both the trailer and studio CEO Randy Pitchford made it clear that a ton of characters would be returning from previous games—from the original Vault Hunters to NPCs—and even Rhys and Vaughn from Tales from the Borderlands will be in it. Except for Handsome Jack. He's dead. Like Dead with a capital "D."
One billion guns
It wouldn't be a Borderlands game without a ton of guns, and this one appears to have over one billion. Though that number may seem like an over-exaggeration, there's good reason to believe it's actually possible. Borderlands 2 contained nearly 18 million guns alone when accounting for stat variations. It's within reason that Gearbox has been able to drastically increase that number over the years with improvements in technology and the power of current-gen consoles.
There's even a gun with legs! Seriously, a gun with robotic legs is seen running and shooting.
Where does it take place?
The likely guess is Pandora, but the trailer also notes that players will "explore the worlds," indicating that we may be taking a trip from our favorite dusty planet.
When does it pick up after Borderlands 2?
Considering that Tiny Tina is all grown up, this will likely take place several years after the events of Borderlands 2. Rhys, complete with a mustache, also seems to be making an appearance, meaning he survived whatever ordeal befell him after opening the chest in the vault at the end of Tales from the Borderlands.
When can I play it?
Gearbox did not provide a release date, but the studio did state that more information about Borderlands 3 would be revealed on April 3, 2019. If it isn't revealed at that point then we may need to wait until E3 2019 for a date, or at least a release window.
Specific consoles also technically weren't mentioned, but there's a good chance it'll be at least on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with the possibility of next-gen consoles depending on when it releases.
