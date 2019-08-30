Gearbox held a panel at PAX West 2019, and although it was delayed because security couldn't get people into the room fast enough, the company still crammed in plenty of announcements. Borderlands 3 capped off the panel with new endgame content revealed and a look into its post-launch roadmap.

Proving Grounds, the endgame content revealed at Gamescom, will be complemented with another new mode called Mayhem Mode. This mode increases the challenge involved in fighting enemies, which will spawn more commonly as badasses and anointed, with more experience and better loot as a result. It can even modify enemy stats, making them immune to fire, for example. Three Mayhem Modes (Mayhem 1, Mayhem 2, and Mayhem 3) will be available after players complete the game in True Vault Hunter mode.

According to Gearbox, Mayhem Mode also applies Mayhem Mods to any planet that you visit. Two mods revealed were Savage and You're a Wizard. The former boosts enemies' weapons damage, while the latter nerfs the player's own gun damage but buffs their elemental effect damage. Certain Mayhem Mods only come into effect when you are playing in Mayhem 2 or Mayhem 3. It appears to be a little like the Grandmaster difficulties in Anthem.

As for its post-launch content, Gearbox did not yet reveal information about its first major expansion. Instead we got a taste of some free content updates within the coming months. First up is the Bloody Harvest event, which veteran players should be familiar with. Next is a Maliwan Takedown, which promises new challenges, a new map, and a new boss.