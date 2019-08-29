Each new Borderlands game always introduces an eclectic cast of characters, but none seem to capture our attention quite as much as the four playable Vault Hunters. This time we'll be taking a look at FL4K, the Beastmaster class.

Borderlands 3 should be released sooner than a lot of us expected. Pick your new favorite Vault Hunter and get ready to save the worlds. No pressure or anything. Oh, and watch out for the wildlife.

FL4K's background

FL4K is described by Gearbox as being a wandering robot who has three loyal pets at their side. Little is known about their early history, only that they have a deep affinity for nature.

According to The Art of Borderlands 3, FL4K was originally conceptualized as a woodland native, almost like a high-tech Robin Hood figure. Before finalizing the design, Gearbox toyed with the idea of FL4K absorbing the genetic makeup of the animals they tamed and becoming mutated as a result. This was deemed too fantastical, so it was eventually settled that they would become a robot. Though they don't need to wear clothes due to their robotic nature, they wear a bulky outfit suitable for the wilderness and one that helps conceal their appearance and keep their identity ambiguous.

It was because of this, and similarities in their design, that some fans speculated that FL4K was actually Loader Bot from Tales from the Borderlands in disguise, but Gearbox has since come out and stated that FL4K is not Loader Bot.

FL4K's action skills