What you need to know

  • A new bill has been introduced to boost the United States' involvement in 5G networks globally.
  • The bill was spearheaded by Republican Michael McCaul and cosponsored by Democrat Henry Cuellar.
  • The bill is in response to China's current dominance in the 5G field and fears over security and lack of competition.

The rollout of 5G has been big news this year as network operators ramp up the deployment to more and more cities. The next-gen network will provide lightning-fast speeds and lower latency connections that will enable new possibilities for future technologies, such as augmented reality and connected devices.

The big problem at the moment, besides the limited coverage, is China is currently winning the 5G race (at least according to Washington).

Last Monday, legislation was introduced by Michael McCaul of Texas, a Republican lawmaker, to help combat China's 5G dominance. The bill would make it a priority for the United States to step up and help create standards for the 5G cellular network internationally.

Speaking to Reuters, McCaul stated,

China's majority control of the world's 5G networks, interconnected devices and cloud storage is a risk we cannot accept.

McCaul continued on by saying, "We have to show up and compete with them." This is a sentiment that crosses party lines as the bill was also cosponsored by Henry Cuellar — a Democrat and fellow Texan.

While the bill looks to give the U.S. a greater representation internationally for 5G cellular networks, it doesn't ask for any additional funding. Instead, it requests that the State Department use the existing funds towards the effort.

When it comes to mobile technology conflicts between the U.S. and China, it always seems to come back to one company — Huawei. Currently, the Chinese mobile tech giant is one of the main companies looking to supply infrastructure for 5G networks globally.

It is the global threat which largely concerns the U.S., because even though the equipment can be avoided locally, it could expose the U.S. to security risks during operations abroad. At least that is according to a Defense Innovation Board report made back in April.

Beyond security concerns, the report also cites that allowing China to become the dominant 5G player could limit U.S. vendors as well as competition. This has lead to the U.S. lobbying ally countries to avoid using Huawei equipment in its 5G networks.

7 reasons to get 5G service in 2019

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

More Prime Day Deals