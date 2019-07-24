Over the last two years, it's been pretty frequent to read about different publishers or studios being acquired. Today, we learned from a press release that Bigben Interactive has acquired Spiders. Spiders is a small French studio that has focused on developing RPG titles. They're working on the upcoming Greedfall, a game set in a fantastical, 17th century-esque world.

Bigben Interactive has been expanding a fair bit recently, acquiring Cyanide, the developers of Styx: Shards of Darkness and the upcoming Werewolf: The Apocalypse. They also purchased Eko Software. Purchasing these various teams fits with Bigben Interactive's stated goal, which is to be one of the "reference leaders in 'AA' video games" by the year 2022.

Alain Falc, Chairman and CEO of Bigben, stated that "this acquisition fits perfectly with Bigben's strategy to increase its know-how in the development of video games in the AA strategic segment. We are delighted to welcome the talents of Spiders who will strengthen our Development unit and participate in new and even more ambitious projects.

"We look forward to joining the Bigben Group, a reference player in the video games industry whose strategic vision we fully share. Becoming part of the Bigben Group is a unique opportunity to accelerate our development alongside other quality studios, by integrating an environment conducive to the creation of ever more qualitative games," said Jehanne Rousseau, CEO and co-founder of Spiders.

This acquisition won't affect the development of Greedfall, which is still being published by Focus Home Interactive. Greedfall will release on September 10, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.