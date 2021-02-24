What you need to know
- The Biden administration is expected to sign an executive order that will address the global semiconductor shortage.
- This shortage has caused production delays to US automakers and other electronic companies.
- One reason that the PS5 is in such short supply is because of scarce semiconductors.
- Though the executive order won't create immediate change, it should help ensure this doesn't happen again by diversifying production lines.
Reuters reports that the Biden administration is set to sign an executive order aimed at mitigating the global semiconductor shortage and ensuring it doesn't happen again. Semiconductors power many of the electronics we use in our day to day lives — like cars and smartphones — but they also power gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Officials have said that the executive order will kick off a 100-day review of supply chains for four key products: semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals, and pharmaceuticals. Though administration officials state that they are also planning to "take actions to close gaps as we identify them," in addition to creating reports, this is a problem that won't be fixed overnight and it will require a long-term solution. Chip manufacturers in February reached out to Biden to provide "substantial funding for incentives for semiconductor manufacturing."
In an interview with GQ Magazine, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan went on the record stating that the company is working as hard as it can with manufactures to increase production of the PS5. Though supply continues to increase, he unfortunately couldn't commit to a timeframe when people would be able to see a significant amount on store shelves for longer than a few minutes,
According to Reuters, US semiconductor firms account for 47% of global chip sales but only 12% of production as much has been outsourced overseas. This executive order and following review will look into limiting semiconductor imports while also training up workers to make them domestically.
If you've yet to get a PS5, you'll want to keep a close eye on PS5 restocks.
Short supply
PS5
It's been difficult to get a hold of the popular console
Sony's PS5 released to critical acclaim back in November, but it's been difficult to find it on store shelves or online. Production delays point to scarce components due to the pandemic. Whenever you are able to get your hands on one, you'll be treated to a beast of a console with a powerful SSD and near-instant load times in certain games.
