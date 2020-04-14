Best Ultraviolet (UV) Phone Cleaner Android Central 2020

Our phones pick up a whole heap of bacteria, germs, and other nastiness when we set them down throughout our days. Your phone may or may not be dirtier than a toilet seat right now, but luckily you can fix that with an ultraviolet (UV) phone sanitizer. They're nifty little devices, and while they can cost a pretty penny, they're 110% worth the investment if they can keep you from getting sick, now more than ever.

What matters in a sanitizer?

There are a wide variety of UV sanitizers out there: tent/box models, tanning salon-like clamshells, and wands. We're staying away from wands for three reasons: