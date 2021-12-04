Best Travel Duffel Bags 2022

While sometimes a backpack will do just fine, other times the best travel duffel bags make more sense since you can pack them with pretty much anything for a long work trip or a weekend escape. What I like about them is that they sit somewhere between a backpack and a suitcase, which makes them incredibly versatile. WANDRD's Hexad Access Travel Duffel steps up as the best choice overall. With ample storage, a padded laptop sleeve, stowaway backpack straps, internal dividers, and easy access, it is the perfect travel duffel.

Best Overall: WANDRD Hexad Access Travel Duffel

WANDRD Hexad Access Travel Duffel Bag The duffel bag you've always wanted Today's Best Deals View at Adorama View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of storage + Clamshell opening gives you full access + Expandable pockets and convenient dividers + Cutout shoulder straps for comfort + Padded laptop sleeve Reasons to avoid - Looks sloppy when not fully packed - Costly

WANDRD's Hexad Access Travel Duffel Bag is the best duffel bag out there, and nothing else can compare. It was designed for any traveler and has unique storage compartments inside and out. There are compartments for literally everything: shoes, computer, keys, clothes, cameras (more on that later), and anything else you want to pack into this 45-liter duffel bag. The Hexad has two slots built into the side of the bag designed to house two separately sold camera cube inserts. This is great if you are a photographer and own two cameras. But if you're not, you can use the slots for whatever else you want.

The Hexad Access is ready for action. You can carry it like a traditional duffel bag, but you can also wear it like a backpack using the stowaway shoulder straps. There's an exciting cutout design in the straps to ensure that the part where your arms and chest meet are comfortable, which is a remarkable little detail. Additionally, you can use the load lifting handles that are built into the side of the duffel bag.

Everything about the WANDRD Hexad Access Travel Duffel Bag is beautifully engineered. From its innovative design and overall weather-resistance to its ample storage and clamshell opening, this pack was made by experienced travelers who understand the importance of a great duffel bag.

Best Large Duffel Bag: S-ZONE Oversized Canvas Genuine Leather Travel Tote

S-ZONE Oversized Canvas Genuine Leather Travel Tote 60L is more than enough Today's Best Deals $50 on Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of room inside + Convenient show storage + Gorgeous look Reasons to avoid - MIght be too dressy - Not a lot of pockets

The S-ZONE Oversized Canvas has an ample 60-liter capacity, making it the perfect size for traveling. The outside of the bag is made out of canvas with stylish genuine leather trim, bottom rivets, and durable zippers. The vintage look is trendy yet durable, light, and soft, and will appeal to fashion-forward folks. The wrinkles and scratches will adjust over time, adding to the retro look.

On either side of the duffel bag are shoe compartments for packing your runners so you can easily pop your dress shoes back on when you reach your destination.

You can carry the bag three ways — as a shoulder bag, carry on, or crossbody — making it super convenient, whether it's for day trips by car or overnight business trips by plane. And the vintage looks makes it equally fitting to take on a business trip as it is to bring with you to the cabin with friends.

Best Style: Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag Perfect for short trips Today's Best Deals $66 on Amazon Reasons to buy + Really fashionable look + Convenient interior pockets + Fits in overhead bin Reasons to avoid - Might not fit everything you need - All polyester

Ideal for short weekend trips, the Herschel Novel duffel bag has just enough room in its 42.5-liter capacity (for the classic size) to hold an extra pair of shoes, clothing, and toiletries, along with essentials like a wallet and keys. It's also small enough to fit in the overhead bin of a plane and serve as your carry-on.

But what really makes it stand out is the stylish and fashionable look. The bag is made from 100% polyester, including the lining with Herschel's signature striped liner, two-way waterproof zippers, and articulated top handles. It's functional, too, with a removable padded shoulder strap so you can carry it over your shoulder or hold it with one hand if it isn't too heavy.

Inside, you can organize items as needed. The self-contained trapdoor shoe pocket is designed to carry an extra pair of shoes to keep them separate from everything else. You could also use this pocket for your toiletries to prevent the shampoo from spilling and getting all over your intimates, or for dirty clothes so they don't mix with the clean. An internal mesh sleeve, meanwhile, is ideal for items you need quick access to, like your phone, wallet, cash, passport, and more.

Best Value: Samsonite Andante Wheeled Duffel

Samsonite Andante Wheeled Duffel Great value from Samsonite Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $40 from Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent price + Lots of storage + Very durable Reasons to avoid - A little bulky - Only one outer pocket

Samsonite has been a long-time leader in the travel industry with its line of suitcases, backpacks, and bags. Their Andante wheeled duffel bag carries the quality you'd expect from Samsonite but at an affordable price. Multiple handles let you easily grab the duffel bag from a variety of points for various carrying options. The large U-shaped opening makes packing and finding belongings a breeze.

Large wheels at the base of the duffel bag will make running through busy airport terminals or down crowded streets a breeze. The sturdy handle at the top of the bag can take the abuse of all types of travel. One thing to note is that this wheeled duffel bag can be a bit bulky for some travelers.

While the Andante does have plenty of internal storage, it only has one outer pocket which can fill up fast. Still, it's a great option at an affordable price.

Best Lightweight: Osprey Ultralight Stuff Duffel

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Duffel Great value at a great price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $27 on Amazon Reasons to buy + Very lightweight + Awesome price + Simple design + Great warranty Reasons to avoid - Not great for tech - It's on the smaller side - Not weather-proof

The Osprey's Ultralight Stuff is a super lightweight duffel bag that is as simple as they come. Made out of nylon ripstop, the UL Stuff can handle all of your basic day-to-day needs at a meager price, and it's not bulky. When not in use, the duffel bag can be folded down into its own pocket.

The comfy padded shoulder straps help when you need to throw your bag over your shoulder. Plus, the bag's zipper is quick and won't get stuck during those moments when you need to get into the bag right away.

The focus here is simplicity and lightweight, which Osprey has nailed. This bag is great for a quick run to the supermarket or if you want to bring some extra clothes or a hoodie with you during the evening out with your friends. Unfortunately, a lack of any padding makes this duffel a poor choice for carrying your computer to the coffee shop.

It also comes with a great warranty. The company will repair any damaged or defective bag free of charge. It doesn't matter when it was purchased, and if they can't fix it, they will replace it.

Best Wheeled: Thule Crossover Rolling Duffel 56L

Thule Crossover Rolling Duffel 56L Tough with lots of storage Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rugged exoskeleton + Oversized wheels + Lots of room + Looks awesome Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Limited warranty - Getting into overhead compartments can be tricky

Thule makes excellent travel gear, and their Crossover rolling duffel sits at the top of their class as the best duffel bag on wheels. The aluminum hardware is incredibly sturdy and able to withstand the abuse of travel. The water-resistant fabrics make the bag look really slick and keeps your items nice and dry.

The Thule Crossover is no doubt a durable duffel bag. A tough exoskeleton ensures that it can handle lots of rugged travel. It also has two large compartments for ultimate storage. It has two removable, and lockable crushproof SafeZone compartments on the outside of the duffel bag keep your fragile gear well protected.

Hardware-wise, the Crossover has nice oversized wheels so you won't get hung up on cracks or any gaps on sidewalks. The telescoping handle pulls out nice and smooth with a simple click of a button on the side of the handle. You can carry the Crossover like a duffel bag using the straps on the front of the bag, and even wear it like a backpack. Though, as a backpack, it's very uncomfortable and not recommended.

Best Waterproof: YETI Panga 50

YETI Panga 50 Perfect for the outdoors Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at REI.com View at DICK'S Sporting Goods Reasons to buy + Airtight closure makes sure the bag stays waterproof + Puncture and abrasion-resistant + Lots of storage space Reasons to avoid - Premium price - Only comes in gray

Yeti's Panga 50 is beyond the traditional duffel bag. Right off the bat, the first thing to mention is that this duffel bag is 100% waterproof. You could throw this bag into the water, and all of the items inside of the bag will stay completely dry.

On top of that, the bag's shell is high-density nylon that makes it puncture and abrasion-resistant, and being able to take on the harshest abuse you can dish out. The big padded base can handle any top of drop, which means the items packed into the duffel bag are safe and sound. The Panga's big padded shoulder straps let you wear this bag like a backpack comfortably if the bag gets too heavy.

The Metallock hardware that is part of the bags strap system can take on the abuse of any travel. Plus, the dry haul straps placed at various parts of the bag are super durable and allow you to strap on extra gear on the outside.

Best for the Gym: Adidas Defender II Duffel Bag

Adidas Defender II Duffel Bag Simple and reliable Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Lots of space + Color choices + Available in three sizes Reasons to avoid - No vents - Not a lot of pockets

The Adidas Defender II duffel bag offers a lot of room for all of your gym clothes, sneakers, and safety gear. A very stylish design with two pockets located at each end of the bag for items such as your keys or wallet, the Defender II also has a big U-shaped lid with an excellent zipper for smooth opening and closing.

The single shoulder strap has a comfortable pad that is easily adjustable to your size to ensure that the weight inside of the bag is evenly centered over your shoulder.

The Defender II offers up a lot of storage. You could easily fit a basketball, racquetball gear, boxing gloves, towel, a change of clothes, or whatever else you need for the gym. Unfortunately, it does lack proper venting. So, don't forget to empty your bag after your workout.

Best Carry On: Thomtery Canvas Travel Duffel

Thomtery Canvas Travel Duffel The perfect carry on duffel Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $14 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of pockets + Fits nicely under the plane seat + Shoe compartment Reasons to avoid - Comes in gray

The Thomtery Canvas Travel Duffel has all the perks of style and storage but without being too bulky. It's the perfect choice for a carry on duffel bag during a quick weekend getaway or a mid-week work trip.

There are plenty of pockets conveniently located on the outside of the duffel bag that you can use for your wallet, mobile phone, and any snacks you may have purchased for your flight. Separate storage space for your shoes located at the end of the bag, which makes it easy to slip into your slippers during your trip, and because of its size, the duffel bag doesn't take up much room. You can easily tuck the bag under the seat in front of you or stow it in the overhead compartment.

Stowaway shoulder straps mean you can quickly throw the duffel bag onto your back and walk through the airport with ease.

Best for College: Gonex 40L Duffel

Gonex 40L Duffel Perfect for any college student Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very lightweight + Folds up nicely + Great for college life + Lots of colors + Comes in multiple sizes Reasons to avoid - No padding - Not built to last

The Gonex 40L is a great duffel bag for any college student. Two pockets on the outside of the bag plus plenty of internal storage for clothes and any other items will allow your students to easily travel back and forth to their home between semesters or during school breaks, or whatever destination they may be heading.

The Gonex's water repellent material will make sure their items don't get soaked in case they get caught in the rain or happen to spill liquids on their bag during their travels. When not in use it folds up nicely and can be tucked away in a closet or dorm dresser. Which is great for storage, but it also means the duffel bag doesn't offer any protective padding.

This bag might not last all four years of college, but at just over 20 bucks, it's a great bag for getting your students back and forth.

Finding the best travel duffel bags

There are a lot of duffel bag options out there. Just do a quick internet search or jump on social media, and you'll find a lot of bags to choose from. However, WANDRD nails it with the Hexan Access Travel Duffel. This bag really reinvents the duffel without overdoing it in a way that embraces the balance of a backpack and a suitcase.

The Access Travel offers so much more than other duffels out there when it comes to storage, design, and overall looks. The large clamshell lid to give you easy access to everything inside of the bag, and the outer pockets offer you plenty of creative ways to bring everything you need.

Whether you are commuting to work, traveling for fun, on a business trip, or just going to your local coffee shop to do some work, this duffel bag is a dream and perfect for any situation.

