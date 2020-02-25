Best Thin Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus Android Central 2020

No matter your taste, your phone needs a case. This is a bit of a motto for me, but for glass-backed phones like the Galaxy S20+, you really do need at least a thin case to add some grip and give that glass back a minimum of scratch protection. Whether you like your thin case hard or soft, clear or colorful, there's an option for everyone.

Thin doesn't mean useless

Thin cases can seem dainty — and make no mistake, these cases aren't going to have much drop protection — but thin cases still have three purposes on your Galaxy S20+. They add grip so this glass-backed beauty doesn't slip out of your hand, protect your phone from scratches and scuffs, and add some personality. The darling of the thin case world is the Totallee Thin Case, with most preferring the thin hard-shell black model over the squishier clear case.

If you prefer your thin case with a bit more color, there's always the Avalri Ultra Thin, which you can use to help overcome the lack of color options for the S20+ itself. If you want to show off the Cloud Blue S20+, there's also the thin and clear Ringke Air.

If you need more suggestions for S20+ cases, head over to our main Best Galaxy S20+ Cases roundup for more robust cases.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.