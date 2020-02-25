Best Thin Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus Android Central 2020
No matter your taste, your phone needs a case. This is a bit of a motto for me, but for glass-backed phones like the Galaxy S20+, you really do need at least a thin case to add some grip and give that glass back a minimum of scratch protection. Whether you like your thin case hard or soft, clear or colorful, there's an option for everyone.
If you hate cases because they're bulky, Totallee has built its entire brand around people like you. These are the thinnest cases you can get, they are completely free of branding or emblems, and come in clear or black.
This clear case is thin as can be and grippy as all get-out. Ringke may have built most of its reputation on more robust cases like the Fusion X, but it can do thin just as well as the hotshots when it applies itself.
Avalri makes a dependable hard plastic case that will add grip to your glassy phone without adding bulk, and its bright colors can help make up for the lack of color options on the S20+.
While there are slimmer cases available from Spigen, I recommend the Liquid Air over the Thin Fit because it's a more reliable case and the extra grip from the triangle/diamond pattern across the back is worth the upgrade.
Yes, this is still a thin case, even with a kickstand integrated into the back. I've used the ESR Metal Kickstand in the last year and it works quite well for propping up my phone without feeling or looking bulky.
The texture across the back and sides adds less bulk than the Spigen Liquid Air and it comes in three colors: blue, black, and red. That means this case shouldn't slide around in your hand, in your pocket, or on the table.
Thin doesn't mean useless
Thin cases can seem dainty — and make no mistake, these cases aren't going to have much drop protection — but thin cases still have three purposes on your Galaxy S20+. They add grip so this glass-backed beauty doesn't slip out of your hand, protect your phone from scratches and scuffs, and add some personality. The darling of the thin case world is the Totallee Thin Case, with most preferring the thin hard-shell black model over the squishier clear case.
If you prefer your thin case with a bit more color, there's always the Avalri Ultra Thin, which you can use to help overcome the lack of color options for the S20+ itself. If you want to show off the Cloud Blue S20+, there's also the thin and clear Ringke Air.
If you need more suggestions for S20+ cases, head over to our main Best Galaxy S20+ Cases roundup for more robust cases.
