Father's Day is fast approaching, which means it's time to start thinking about the perfect gift for the fatherly figure in your life. If you're stumped for gift ideas, but know your dad loves to tool around with new technology maybe one of these great tech gifts will help inspire you!
- Keep all his favorite tech charged: Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Power Bank
- Start a smart home project: Amazon Echo
- Stream all his faves in 4K: Chromecast Ultra
- Looks good, sounds even better: Edifier R1010BT Studio Monitor Speakers
- The gift of music everywhere: Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker
- Retro-style with modern features: Koss Porta Pro Wireless Bluetooth headphones
If you've ever heard your dad complain about his phone battery dying too soon this is the perfect gift.This Anker battery pack has a 20,100mAh battery, which is a great option capable of charging multiple phones on a single charge. Featuring two USB ports that use PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies and Anker's MultiProtect safety system, you can be confident that your devices will be charged fast and safely.
Start a smart home project: Amazon Echo
Amazon Echo is a great gift for any tech-savvy dads who want to dabble in smart home upgrades. The 2nd generation Echo speaker is a good starting point with options to bundle in some smart bulbs or a smart plug.
Stream all his faves in 4K: Chromecast Ultra
If your dad recently bought himself a brand new 4K TV "for the family," a Chromecast Ultra is a great gift that would let your Pops watch his favorite shows streamed in crystal clear 4K. This updated Chromecast is just as easy to use as the previous versions and now offers full support for 4K Ultra HD video.
Looks good, sounds even better: Edifier R1010BT Studio Monitor Speakers
Edifier makes some amazing speakers at a very reasonable price. Take these bookshelf speakers, which deliver incredible sound and multiple ways to connect up to audio devices, whether via 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output. That means dad will be able to connect these up to his PC, his old record player, or so he can stream his favorite Spotify playlists from his phone over Bluetooth.
The gift of music everywhere: Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker
When it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers, few can outmatch the form factor, sound quality, and ruggedness of the Ultimate Ears Boom 2. The sound is delivered in 360 degrees with up to 15 hours of playback on a full charge. You can also connect your phone using NFC meaning you just tap your phone and let the good times roll. Perfect for the golf course or chilling out at the lake.
Retro-style with modern features: Koss Porta Pro Wireless Bluetooth headphones
Every dad could use a new set of wireless headphones, but these Koss Porta Pro headphones are the perfect blend of retro-cool and good sound design. These headphones offer the same balanced sound as the wired version of the Koss Porta Pros your dad might remember from the 80s and 90s, except in a more convenient wireless style that offers 12-hour battery life and an easy-fold design.
Lots of fun tech gift ideas for Father's Day
Each entry on this list offers something cool and new for your Pops, whether he just needs a battery pack or portable speaker for the golf cart or wants to add some cool smart tech upgrades around the house.
My top pick for this Fathers Day is an Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Battery Pack because every dad could make good use of a quality battery that can recharge multiple phones, tablets and more on the go. For smart home upgrades, I'd recommend an Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) because it fits with our self-imposed budget here — but there are Echoes worth the extra money if you old man is keen to connect a whole slew of smart home products, especially since some of them come bundled with extra products.
Finally, I want to shine a light on the Chromecast Ultra which is an older product but still makes a great gift, even for the less than tech-savvy fathers out there. It's easy to set up and use and opens up a whole world of streaming options on any TV.
