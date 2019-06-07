Father's Day is fast approaching, which means it's time to start thinking about the perfect gift for the fatherly figure in your life. If you're stumped for gift ideas, but know your dad loves to tool around with new technology maybe one of these great tech gifts will help inspire you!

Lots of fun tech gift ideas for Father's Day

Each entry on this list offers something cool and new for your Pops, whether he just needs a battery pack or portable speaker for the golf cart or wants to add some cool smart tech upgrades around the house.

My top pick for this Fathers Day is an Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Battery Pack because every dad could make good use of a quality battery that can recharge multiple phones, tablets and more on the go. For smart home upgrades, I'd recommend an Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) because it fits with our self-imposed budget here — but there are Echoes worth the extra money if you old man is keen to connect a whole slew of smart home products, especially since some of them come bundled with extra products.

Finally, I want to shine a light on the Chromecast Ultra which is an older product but still makes a great gift, even for the less than tech-savvy fathers out there. It's easy to set up and use and opens up a whole world of streaming options on any TV.

Looking for more gift ideas?

