Best Tech and Accessories for Dog Anxiety Android Central 2019
Stress isn't healthy for anyone, including your four-legged friend. Thankfully, technology can soothe frayed nerves and put your pal at ease. Whether your best bud is afraid of thunderstorms or a little on the nervous side, we have something to calm him (and you) down. Here are the best tech and accessories for dog anxiety.
- The jacket that unjumbles nerves: ThunderShirt Sport
- Hug it out: SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy
- Bite size nerve relief: Zesty Paws Calming Bites
- Distraction is key: StarMark Bob-A-Lot
- Weighted blanket for dogs: Canine Coddler Anti-Anxiety Blanket
- Music that soothes: Polypack-uk Ltd. Relax My Dog App
- Chamomile chew toys: PetSafe Busy Buddy Calming Toys
- A collar that calms: Relaxivet Calming Collar
- The nose knows: Sniffiz SmellyMatty Snuffle Mat
- Rest easy: Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Cuddler
- Bath anxiety solution: Aquapaw Slow Treater
- Hemp oil to the rescue: Pet Club Brothers Hemp Oil for Dogs
The jacket that unjumbles nerves: ThunderShirt SportStaff pick
The lightweight ThunderShirt wraps around your dog, giving gentle pressure to his body that has been scientifically proven to curb anxiety. An excellent choice for dogs of all sizes, and an ideal accessory for pups afraid of storms, loud noises, and travel!
Hug it out: SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy
A pulsing heartbeat and heated core keep dogs at ease in any situation. The lifelike snuggling puppy is perfect for pooches who are prone to barking and whining, and those that get stressed out easily.
Bite size nerve relief: Zesty Paws Calming Bites
All-natural bite-sized chewable supplements are just what the vet ordered. Your pal will love these tasty treats, and you'll be happy to see they promote relaxation, help with hyperactivity, and reduce aggressive behavior.
Distraction is key: StarMark Bob-A-Lot
A distracted mind is too busy to worry. That's the idea behind this wobbly, interactive toy that dispenses treats while keeping your furry friend physically and mentally active.
Weighted blanket for dogs: Canine Coddler Anti-Anxiety Blanket
Weighted blankets are every bit as comforting for your buddy as they are for you. Alleviate angst caused by loud noises, separation anxiety, and even long car rides with this washable wonder.
Music that soothes: Polypack-uk Ltd. Relax My Dog App
Music soothes the soul. This free app works with game controllers, FireTV, and Amazon Echo. The tranquil music quiets the minds of even the most stressed out dogs so they can get some rest.
Chamomile chew toys: PetSafe Busy Buddy Calming Toys
These rubber toys are infused with the soothing scent of chamomile to keep pets occupied chewing and searching for hidden treats so they can forget their troubles. These toys relax dogs during travel, storms, vet visits, and general anxiety.
A collar that calms: Relaxivet Calming Collar
This one-size-fits-all adjustable collar is proven to destress dogs in about one hour. This calming miracle worker is made with all-natural ingredients and has a pleasing scent that alleviates fear and excitability fast.
The nose knows: Sniffiz SmellyMatty Snuffle Mat
Challenging maze puzzles and hidden treats equal happy, secure pets. This interactive food puzzle stimulates dogs mentally and physically and is shown to relieve nervousness, boredom, and problem chewing by nourishing your dog's intellect and stomach.
Rest easy: Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Cuddler
Sleeping is near impossible for your hound when he's on edge. This plush, comfy, donut-shaped shag bed cuddles dogs in a warm hug so they can chill out during even the most stressful of situations.
Bath anxiety solution: Aquapaw Slow Treater
Spread peanut butter, bananas, or wet food on this nubby piece of silicone and attach it to your bathtub shower wall and it becomes a much-needed distraction for dogs that fret during bath time. Aquapaw stays securely in place and makes baths less stressful for all of you.
Hemp oil to the rescue: Pet Club Brothers Hemp Oil for Dogs
Help your dog keep his composure with the natural calming effects of hemp oil. With anti-inflammatory properties, this tincture relieves joint pain and eliminates stress, travel fears, barking, and problem behaviors.
Only the best for your pet
Stress in dogs can lead to bad behavior, fear, aggression, and a struggling nervous system. Help your dog stay cool and collected during even the wildest of storms with my favorite pick, the ThunderShirt Sport. This jacket wraps around your pooch and attaches comfortably with Velcro closures, making him feel like he's getting a constant hug of support. My dog sleeps through thunderstorms, fireworks, and other stressors with a ThunderShirt, and thousands of other animals have had similar results.
For dogs who mouth, love to carry things, and need a little warmth, the SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy is like a pacifier for pooches, consoling pups while giving them something to carry.
