Now's also the perfect time to save on merch of The Child, a.k.a. baby Yoda — much of which has only just started reaching store shelves within the past few weeks. If you're on the hunt for the best Star Wars Day deals, take a look at the list below.

This year, Star Wars Day marks the streaming premiere of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+ .

It's time to throw on your Jedi robe and start saving. Star Wars Day is back with deals and discounts at various retailers across the galaxy. It's a great day to be a Star Wars fan, as you'll find a number of Star Wars-branded and themed items on sale during the event, from LEGO sets and action figures to wall prints and smartwatches, and the list goes on.

Best Buy

There's an entire page of deals dedicated to Star Wars Day at Best Buy. While discounts on films are the focus, you'll also find savings on select Star Wars video games, toys, and collectibles while you're there.

The best discount available here is on the new Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray Set. The set features all nine of the main Star Wars films, from Episode I: Phantom Menace to the latest film, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, and today's sale saves you $50 off its full price while supplies last.

BoxLunch

BoxLunch is one of the best places to shop if you're looking for a gift for someone who's a fan of Star Wars — or for yourself. The amount of Star Wars merch at this store is vast, and a lot of it is exclusive to BoxLunch too.

Today only, BoxLunch is taking 30% off all Star Wars merchandise. You won't see the discount until you add an item to your cart and head to checkout.

Chaser

Some of the best vintage-looking Star Wars apparel is available at Chaser. Only on May 4th, the site is offering 'buy one Star Wars item, get another at 54% off'.

Disney Lucasfilm Press

It wouldn't be a great day of discounts without at least one freebie. The Disney Books site is giving away a free eBook of Star Wars: Queen's Shadow, a Young Adult novel that tells the story of Padmé's entrance to the Galactic Senate as Naboo's representative.

The Disney Books site lets you choose which platform you want to download the eBook on, such as Amazon or Google Books. Unlike many of today's offers, this freebie is valid through May 9.

Displate

Displate offers high-quality, magnet-mounted metal prints that help bring a unique style to any room of your home, and right now, select Star Wars designs are 25% off while supplies last.

FanWraps

Ever wonder where people pick up those cool car decals that make it look like a Star Wars character is sitting in their backseat? FanWraps is the place, and now you can save 20% on all Star Wars products through May 8.

Whether you just want a neat Star Wars bumper sticker that says 'Chewie is my copilot', or if you want a cling of Darth Vader for your rear window, you don't want to miss this sale. There are even wrap kits for phones and computers on sale.

FatHead

While FanWraps lets you stick a Star Wars character or graphic onto your car, FatHead lets you stick one on your wall at home. What's awesome about these officially licensed decals is that some are even life-size.

Through May 10, FatHead is offering 30% off all Star Wars decals when you use promo code MAY4BWU during checkout.

GameStop

GameStop got its Star Wars Day deals going a bit earlier than most this year. From May 1 through May 9, the video game and collectible store is offering daily deals to save you up to 50% off a variety of Star Wars merchandise, from action figures and toys to home decor, games, and more.

There's an entire section of The Child toys at GameStop too, though only select items are on sale during the event.

Garmin

The special edition Legacy Saga Series smartwatch scores one of its best discounts in history today only. Both Rey and Darth Vader styles are now $100 off. You can also save $20 on Star Wars vívofit jr. 2 watches while supplies last.

Hallmark

Hallmark is well-known for its greeting cards, but there's actually a lot of other unique Star Wars merch there that you can save 25% on today. Score a discount on ornaments, toys, mugs, Christmas decorations, and more, though Hallmark Keepsake items are excluded from the sale.

Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson's pajamas make getting comfy and ready for bed fun. Through May 5, Star Wars pajamas and more are 50% off at Hanna Andersson, and the best part is that there are options for both kids and adults. You'll find that other character pajamas are 50% off currently as well.

Her Universe

Despite the name, Her Universe has fashion for guys and girls of all ages; there are even a number of cool May the 4th be with you shirts in the mix.

The site is taking 30% off all Star Wars apparel today only, including the new Clone Wars-inspired collection. Shipping is free on all orders totaling $75 or more.

Hot Topic

Hot Topic is full of clothing and Star Wars merchandise that can make any fan's day, whether it's Star Wars Day or not. During the event, you can save 30% on select Star Wars items when you use promo code 30STARWARS during checkout. Hot Topic offers free shipping on purchases of $50 or more.

LEGO

LEGO is always a great place to shop during Star Wars Day. This year, you can score a free, exclusive LEGO Star Wars set when you make a purchase of $75 or more of LEGO Star Wars items. That should be easy enough, considering the new A-wing Starfighter UCS set is now available for $199.99. There are new buildable helmet sets that would be a great add to any Star Wars fan's collection as well.

Through May 4, you can sign in with a free LEGO VIP account to earn 2X points on any LEGO Star Wars purchases you make. Those points can be used just like cash once you've earned enough of them.

Marvel Comics

Now through May 7, you can save up to 67% on select Star Wars comics and graphic novels at Marvel Comics. These digital books can be read on a number of devices using the Marvel Comics app, allowing you to continue reading wherever you go.

Otterbox

Show off your love of Star Wars anywhere you go with an Otterbox case. Valid today only, the store is taking 15% off all Star Wars Otterbox cases including for various iPhone models and Samsung Galaxy devices.

Out of Print

Out of Print is offering a free pair of Star Wars socks when you purchase any Star Wars shirt at regular price, and with all the great designs offered on the site, it shouldn't be too difficult to find something you're interested in. There are picks for kids and adults, too.

Picnic Time

Picnic Time is home to officially-licensed Star Wars merch that could make any picnic perfect, though a lot of it has other uses too. You can save on lunch boxes, blankets, serving trays, folding chairs, cooler totes, and more. The site is offering 20% off and free shipping on all Star Wars items through May 8.

Pottery Barn Kids

Some of the most elegant Star Wars designs are available at Pottery Barn Kids, and today only, you can save up to 60% while supplies last. Much of Pottery Barn Kids' offerings aren't cheap, so any opportunity you have to score a discount here is worth looking into.

Razer

Take an extra 10% off any item in Razer's line of Stormtrooper Edition gaming peripherals today only. That includes the Razer Kraken gaming headset, Razer BlackWidow Lite keyboard, Razer Atheris mouse, and Razer Goliathus Extended mouse pad.

Regal Robot

Regal Robot brings Star Wars furniture, art, and decor into your home, some of which is even custom created and made to order. Save up to 25% off select Star Wars items through May 6.

RoomMates

If the wall decals at FatHead are out of your price range, RoomMates decals might be a better fit. Plus, you can save 20% on all Star Wars decals through May 11 to bring their price even lower.

Sideshow

There's a long list of premium Star Wars action figures and collectibles on sale at Sideshow starting today, and you can find that list on Sideshow's website. All of the best deals require a coupon code as listed, so be sure to use the appropriate one during checkout to snag the discount. Free shipping is included with most of the items as well.

Target

Target is saving you 20% off Star Wars toys, clothes, and more today only. This deal is only valid online and doesn't include LEGO Star Wars products. Remember to use your Target RedCard to save an additional 5% on your order today.

Thermos

Whether you're in search of a new lunch box or just a container to keep your coffee warm in the mornings, Thermos has a great selection of Star Wars-themed items that are now all 25% off today only.