Best Screen Protectors for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in 2020

You can do so many useful things with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, whether that be watching YouTube, playing games, or surfing the web. While it isn't as costly as some other tablets, it still costs a pretty penny. That's why it's important to protect the screen from damages with a protective shield. Here are our top picks for the best Galaxy S6 Tab Lite screen protectors.

Twin protection Apiker Screen Protector (2-pack) $9 at Amazon This pair of tempered glass screen protectors are easy to apply and will protect your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's display from damage. Plus, having a second one means that you can give one to someone else or replace the first one after it's seen some wear. Triple shield WRJ Screen Protector (3-pack) $9 at Amazon This three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors ensures that your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will have the shielding it needs. They each have a 9H hardness rating, are easy to apply, and are self-healing. If one wears out, use the next or give the excess to a family member who has their own Tab S6 Lite. Simple film Supershieldz Screen Protector (3-pack) $8 at Amazon This pack comes with three protective film protectors. If you accidentally mess up on the first installation, you always have the other two to try again. Plus, if after some use you feel like you need to swap out the screen protector, you'll have additional options waiting. Crystal defense AOLANDER Screen Protector (2-pack) $9 at Amazon AOLANDER's tempered glass screen protectors have 9H hardness ratings and are very thin. Easily install them on your Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's display for a clear and protective layer that is plenty responsive to your touch. Type with all the colors ELTD Screen Protector (2-pack) $12 at Amazon The ELTD screen protector has a 9H hardness rating to help protect the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's display from scratches and gunky residue. You'll have it installed in just a few minutes and then, should you need to replace the screen protector down the road, you'll already have another one on hand. Super thin PULEN Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack) $11 at Amazon PULEN offers a very thin screen protector that measures at 0.3mm thick. It's scratch-resistant, easy to install, and offers great responsitivity. Since this pack comes with three of them, you'll be able to replace the first one when it wears out and will have extras in case you need them.

Keeping Tabs

If you spend the money to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite then you really should invest in a quality screen protector to protect the tablet from harm. Whether you're looking for tempered glass or a film, we've gathered the best screen protectors out there for you to consider. At the very minimum, you want something that offers plenty of protection, is easy to install without getting bubbles, and preferably comes with multiple adhesives.

We highly recommend the Apiker Screen Protector (2-pack) since it comes with two tempered glass screen protectors and is easy to install.

If you'd prefer a film screen protector over a glass one, consider the Supershieldz Screen Protector (3-pack). This is a matte film that offers easy installation and great touch sensitivity for your tablet.