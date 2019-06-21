Best Screen Protectors for LG V50 Android Central 2019
The LG V50 is one of the first 5G phones available to U.S. consumers, so congrats on being among the lucky first folks to enjoy the future of mobile network technologies. While you're marveling at your up/down speeds, you'll also want to keep that display in good shape with a screen protector. We've rounded up the best options available at launch.
Bubble-free tempered glass: Supershieldz Tempered Glass (2-pack)Staff pick
Supershieldz is one of the most trusted screen protector brands. They offer a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors with a black border and precise cutouts around the front cameras. Supershieldz backs their product with a no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty as well.
Best value: Mr.Shield Tempered Glass (3-pack)
Well, you really can't beat the value here. Mr.Shield offers three tempered glass slabs to protect your phone, meaning you'll have a couple backups on hand if you ever need to swap out a damaged screen protector for a fresh one.
Ultra-thin option: TopACE Tempered Glass (2-pack)
TopACE offers a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the LG V50 that features everything you need for a clean installation. If you're after an absolutely ultra thin tempered glass screen protector this is the thinnest on our list at just 0.26mm.
Case Friendly: UniqueMe Film (3-pack)
A film screen protector doesn't do as well against your phone slamming screen down on the pavement, but it will definitely protect your screen from getting scratched and scuffed up in your pocket or bag. You get three here for a pretty decent price, and UniqueMe will ship out a free replacement if you have any issues with yours.
Privacy first: DONWELL Anti-Spy Tempered Glasses
Privacy or anti-spy screen protectors make it so you can only see what's on your phone's screen if you're looking directly down at it. This is a better option if you're concerned about privacy using your phone on the subway or anywhere else out in public. Also available as a two-pack for just one extra dollar.
If you only need one: MoKo Tempered Glass
MoKo's doesn't offer the same value as other options on the list, but it is one of the few noteworthy accessory makers offering a 100% clear tempered glass screen protector for the LG V50, so it'll round out our list quite nicely.
Protect your LG V50's screen
Those blazing 5G speeds won't be so impressive on a phone with a busted up display. Do yourself a favor and invest in the right style of screen protector for your needs. A tempered glass is better if drop protection is your top concern, while film screen protectors typically offer better coverage on curved displays and do just as well against scratches and microabrasions.
Our top pick comes from Supershieldz which routinely delivers outstanding tempered glass screen protectors for the leading smartphone brands. Here you get two for your LG V50, and it's always great to have a backup at the ready.
For film screen protectors, I have to recommend the UniqueMe three-pack which is a pretty great value and comes with a smoothing blade to clear out any bubbles — a common issue with film screen protectors. UniqueMe is the only brand to mention compatibility with cases.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.