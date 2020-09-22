Best Rubik's Cubes Android Central 2020

The best Rubik's cubes are a productive way to keep your mind busy as it can help you build concentration and ease anxiety. You don't have to be great at solving them, but if you are, there are more complicated ones for you to pick up. Whichever option you pick up, you will be able to truly test your puzzle-solving skills with a Rubik's cube.

Use your brain power with the best rubik's cube

Rubik's cubes are a great way to key in your concentration and full focus. The Winning Moves Rubik's cube is like the original cube with a bit of an upgrade. It's made the cubes looser to make it faster to solve. Not to mention, there isn't one way to solve this cube, so you'll be able to find your perfect way.

The Rozenda speed cube set is perfect for anyone who is looking to not only compete but learn different kinds of cubes. This set comes with a 2x2x2 cube, a 3x3x3 cube, and a pyramid 3x3x3 cube, so there are endless ways to keep you busy. It comes with anti-pop technology to keep your cube in the best shape possible while you solve it.

If you genuinely want to take on a big challenge, the Shengshou Megaminx speed cube will keep you stumped. There are 50 movable pieces on this cube with even more endless ways to solve it. Plus, the shape of this puzzle is a dodecahedron, so it could be more challenging to keep a grip on.