Best Rubik's Cubes Android Central 2020
The best Rubik's cubes are a productive way to keep your mind busy as it can help you build concentration and ease anxiety. You don't have to be great at solving them, but if you are, there are more complicated ones for you to pick up. Whichever option you pick up, you will be able to truly test your puzzle-solving skills with a Rubik's cube.
- The OG is updated: Winning Moves Rubik's Cube
- Save some bucks: Puzgic Smart Cube
- Speedrun it: CreativeLine Speed Cube
- Smooth as butter: AGREATLIFE Rubik's Cube
- Perfect for competitions: Roxenda Speed Cube Set
- Tough to master: Shengshou Megaminx Speed Cube
The OG is updated: Winning Moves Rubik's CubeStaff Pick
The Rubik's cube you know and love gets a pretty good upgrade here. The cube may seem loose, but that's to make it easier to solve when you're moving it around. With 43 quintillion possible moves, the original is the best way to go.
Save some bucks: Puzgic Smart Cube
This cube is perfect for adults and children as it will help you build your problem-solving skills. With the middle being circular, this should move nice and smooth, and it will prevent the cube from catching while solving.
Speedrun it: CreativeLine Speed Cube
Truly test your timing with this speed cube from CreativeLine. It's perfect for professional solvers as it is the dimensions you need for competition. It's also pre-lubricated to ensure that the cube moves precisely as it needs too without being too loose.
Smooth as butter: AGREATLIFE Rubik's Cube
AGREATLIFE has made a Rubik's cube that is great for speed runs or even just a regular person who wants to practice problem-solving. This cube is exceptionally light, and it even has 43-degree corner-cutting to help with the speed of solving it.
Perfect for competitions: Roxenda Speed Cube Set
If you're serious about competing with your Rubik's cube, then this set will have every kind of cube you will need. With a 2x2x2 cube, a 3x3x3 cube, and a pyramid 3x3x3 cube, these are all you'll need to learn from. Plus, they're made from recyclable material so you can help the environment while being a great puzzle solver.
Tough to master: Shengshou Megaminx Speed Cube
A true master needs an option that will truly push the limits of their problem-solving abilities. This Megaminx cube by Shengshou is the perfect option as it has 50 movable pieces instead of the usual 20 pieces. Not to mention, this is a dodecahedron, so the shape will also be a learning curve for any pro.
Use your brain power with the best rubik's cube
Rubik's cubes are a great way to key in your concentration and full focus. The Winning Moves Rubik's cube is like the original cube with a bit of an upgrade. It's made the cubes looser to make it faster to solve. Not to mention, there isn't one way to solve this cube, so you'll be able to find your perfect way.
The Rozenda speed cube set is perfect for anyone who is looking to not only compete but learn different kinds of cubes. This set comes with a 2x2x2 cube, a 3x3x3 cube, and a pyramid 3x3x3 cube, so there are endless ways to keep you busy. It comes with anti-pop technology to keep your cube in the best shape possible while you solve it.
If you genuinely want to take on a big challenge, the Shengshou Megaminx speed cube will keep you stumped. There are 50 movable pieces on this cube with even more endless ways to solve it. Plus, the shape of this puzzle is a dodecahedron, so it could be more challenging to keep a grip on.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hey Alexa, what’s your favorite toy? Here are the best Alexa-enabled toys
Alexa is most commonly used for controlling smart home gadgets, answering questions, and playing music, but it can also be used for fun with compatible toys.
The best Type C flash drives for your phones and computers
Flash drives with USB-A are still the standard, but with USB-C, you can get a flash drive that works with your phone, too, and it’s futureproof to boot as more laptops move to USB-C ports.
These headphones make it easy to drown out the world with your Note 9
There's no shortage of options available if you're in the market for headphones to pair with your Galaxy Note 9. From workout earbuds to noise-canceling headphones and truly-wireless options, these are the headphones for the Galaxy Note 9.