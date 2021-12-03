Best Rubik's Cubes 2022
By Kennedy Maring published
The best Rubik's cubes are a productive way to keep your mind busy as it can help you build concentration and ease anxiety. You don't have to be great at solving them, but if you are, there are more complicated ones for you to pick up. Whichever option you pick up, you will be able to truly test your puzzle-solving skills with a Rubik's cube.
Winning Moves Rubik's Cube
The Rubik's cube you know and love gets a pretty good upgrade here. The cube may seem loose, but that's to make it easier to solve when you're moving it around. With 43 quintillion possible moves, the original is the best way to go.
Puzgic Smart Cube
This cube is perfect for adults and children as it will help you build your problem-solving skills. With the middle being circular, this should move nice and smooth, and it will prevent the cube from catching while solving.
CreativeLine Speed Cube
Truly test your timing with this speed cube from CreativeLine. It's perfect for professional solvers as it is the dimensions you need for competition. It's also pre-lubricated to ensure that the cube moves precisely as it needs too without being too loose.
AGREATLIFE Rubik's Cube
AGREATLIFE has made a Rubik's cube that is great for speed runs or even just a regular person who wants to practice problem-solving. This cube is exceptionally light, and it even has 43-degree corner-cutting to help with the speed of solving it.
Roxenda Speed Cube Set
If you're serious about competing with your Rubik's cube, then this set will have every kind of cube you will need. With a 2x2x2 cube, a 3x3x3 cube, and a pyramid 3x3x3 cube, these are all you'll need to learn from. Plus, they're made from recyclable material so you can help the environment while being a great puzzle solver.
Shengshou Megaminx Speed Cube
A true master needs an option that will truly push the limits of their problem-solving abilities. This Megaminx cube by Shengshou is the perfect option as it has 50 movable pieces instead of the usual 20 pieces. Not to mention, this is a dodecahedron, so the shape will also be a learning curve for any pro.
Use your brain power with the best rubik's cube
Rubik's cubes are a great way to key in your concentration and full focus. The Winning Moves Rubik's cube is like the original cube with a bit of an upgrade. It's made the cubes looser to make it faster to solve. Not to mention, there isn't one way to solve this cube, so you'll be able to find your perfect way.
The Rozenda speed cube set is perfect for anyone who is looking to not only compete but learn different kinds of cubes. This set comes with a 2x2x2 cube, a 3x3x3 cube, and a pyramid 3x3x3 cube, so there are endless ways to keep you busy. It comes with anti-pop technology to keep your cube in the best shape possible while you solve it.
If you genuinely want to take on a big challenge, the Shengshou Megaminx speed cube will keep you stumped. There are 50 movable pieces on this cube with even more endless ways to solve it. Plus, the shape of this puzzle is a dodecahedron, so it could be more challenging to keep a grip on.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.