Best Robot Vacuum with Mop Additions 2020

I've been using robot vacuums to clean my floors for a long time now and I would never want to go back to life before I let them into my home. They keep my home tidy without me having to think about it and they're super convenient. Unfortunately, some of the best robot vacuums do not have the ability to mop. So if that's something you're specifically looking for, you're going to need to do more research. We've done the work for you and have compiled a list of the very best robot vacuums and mops. See which ones work best for your needs.

Source: Android Central (Image credit: Source: Android Central)

Best Overall: Roborock S5 MAX

Roborock S5 MAX The ultimate robot vacuum and mop Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $549 at Amazon Maps your home Leaves perfect vacuum lines Can set up virtual boundaries and No-Mop zones Runs up to 150 min Intuitive app Recharge and resume 0.29 liter water tank / 0.46 liter dustbin Expensive

If you're looking for a vacuum that offers all of the intelligent features needed for a convenient cleaning experience then you really ought to get this one. As I said in my Roborock S5 MAX review, the battery power and suction keep your home clean, but the fact that it always leaves perfect vacuum lines makes it excellent. It makes your home look tidy and you never have to worry about it missing sections of your floors. While it is a little costly compared to some other vacuums, it's well priced considering everything it offers.

The S5 MAX has a long run time of up to 150 minutes. If it runs out of juice, it will return to the dock, charge back up, and then continue cleaning where it left off. This is thanks to its mapping abilities, which allow it to create a floorplan of your home's layout. You can also use the app to send the robot to clean specific rooms in your home or to create virtual barriers and No-Mop zones. Set up cleaning schedules, change the suction settings, and more with the intuitive app.

The dustbin and water tank are in the same mechanism, which offers both pros and cons. Unlike some other products on this list, you never have to swap out the dustbin for the water tank in order to get this device to mop. However, both the dustbin and water tank are smaller since they're sharing space. This means that if you have a large hard floor area to mop, you'll potentially have to refill the tank a few times. But it offers excellent suction and will definitely help keep your home clean.

Source: iLIFE (Image credit: Source: iLIFE)

Best Budget: iLIFE V5s Pro

iLIFE V5s Pro For anyone on a budget Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Amazon Low Stock View at Amazon 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Inexpensive Runs up to 110 mins Comes with remote control Cleaning schedules Must swap out dustbin for water tank Small 0.3 liter dustbin and water tank Missing conveniences of costlier devices

It's no secret that robot vacuums can be heavy on your wallet. Fortunately, there are still several quality robot vacuums with mops that won't cost you an arm and a leg to acquire. The budget robot vacuum I recommend most is the iLIFE V5s Pro. Not only is it cheap, but it has a decent run time and also allows you to schedule cleaning sessions. However, as a budget vacuum, it won't have some of the conveniences of more expensive units.

It does not map your home, so you cannot use an app to set up no-go zones or virtual barriers nor can it be controlled via an app. If it runs out of battery before cleaning every room in your home, it will return to the dock to charge, but will not continue cleaning afterward. If you need it to hit more rooms, you'll need to bring it to the uncleaned rooms manually and then tell it to clean.

As far as mopping goes, you'll need to swap out the 0.3-liter dustbin for the 0.3-liter water tank and mop accessory whenever you want the V5s Pro to change tasks. Additionally, the capacities for either are somewhat small, so you might have to refill the water tank or empty the dustbin somewhat frequently. For these reasons, I'd say this is a better fit for smaller homes and apartments.

Source: Rebecca Spear / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Rebecca Spear / Android Central)

Best Splurge: ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI

ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI Avoids objects and checks on pets Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Object detection and avoidance Learns and adapts Runs up to 180 mins Doubles as pet/security camera Virtual boundaries and No-Mop Zones Recharge and resume 0.24 liter water tank 0.42 liter dustbin No sliding camera cover Expensive

The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI is one of the very, very best robot vacuums out there, but it's also very pricey. Part of what makes it so costly is that it features a camera and has object detection software that allows it to navigate around objects in your home more effectively. It will even mark on the app map to let you know if it encountered shoes, cables, or other objects. You can easily set up No-Go Zones and virtual barriers using the app along with cleaning schedules.

This unit has a really impressive run time. If it runs out of juice before cleaning your entire him, it will charge back up at the dock and then continue cleaning from where it left off. It also cleans in orderly back and forth lines, so you know it will hit every area and leave those perfect vacuum lines. Plus, you can control the vacuum and see the camera feed from the app. Because of this, the OZMO T8 AIVI doubles as both a roaming pet vacuum and a security camera when you're away. You can even use the microphone button to talk to your pupper while you're at work. The downside here is that there is no sliding camera cover for when you don't want that camera to be accessible.

If you're willing to spend more money, you can also purchase an Oscillating Mopping System to swap out the simple mop that comes with the T8 AIVI. It's forward and backward motion can help do a better job of scrubbing sticky stains out of your hard floors. Additionally, the ECOVACS Auto-Empty Station is another accessory sold separately that allows the unit to dump its dustbin into a larger bag, so you don't have to empty it nearly as often. Purchasing these additions definitely makes the T8 AIVI an expensive option. However, once they're installed, you'll have one of the most accurate and convenient robot vacuum and mop devices out there.

Source: BISSELL (Image credit: Source: BISSELL)

Best Deep Cleaner: BISSELL SpinWave Wet and Dry

BISSELL SpinWave Wet and Dry Scrubs floors more thoroughly than others Today's Best Deals From $350 at Amazon Scrubs more than most other vacuums Machine washable mop pads Comes with cleaning formula Controlled via app Must swap out dustbin for water tank Iffy carpet navigation Cannot set up no-go zones

So if we're being honest, most mop additions on robot vacuums act more like Swiffers than anything else. That means that really sticky messes or things that require intense scrubbing won't be cleaned off by the average robot vacuum. If you live in a home with small children or messy pets then the Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry will be a relief. It features two spinning mop pads and includes Bissell's wood floor cleaning formula for an extra good clean.

You'll be able to set up cleaning schedules and adjust settings via the app, however, since this device doesn't map your home, you cannot create no-go zones or barriers. The vacuum can identify both rugs and carpets and will do it's best to leave those areas alone. But sometimes the navigation can be wonky and it can get stuck. For that reason, this unit is really better suited to cleaning homes that only have hard floors.

As with other low-cost robot vacuums, this one requires you to swap out the dustbin for the water tank whenever you want it to mop, so it cannot vacuum and mop at the same time. Fortunately, once those mop pads become dirty, you just have to throw them in the washing machine and then they'll be good to use again later.

Source: Rebecca Spear / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Rebecca Spear / Android Central)

Best for Large Homes: Roborock S6 MaxV

Roborock S6 MaxV Long battery life and a large dustbin Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Amazon View at Wayfair View at Amazon Runs up to 180 mins Recharge and resume Object recognition and avoidance Doubles as pet/security camera Set up no-go zones and no-mop zones 0.3 liter water tank Small 0.46 l dustbin Expensive No camera cover

In many ways the Roborock S6 MaxV is the direct competitor to the ECOVACS Deebot OZMO T8 AIVI. They both offer advanced object detection software, which makes it easier for them to avoid obstacles in your home. As I discovered in my Roborock S6 MaxV review it also has really helpful features in other areas. You can set up no-go zones, virtual barriers, and cleaning times directly from the intuitive app. And yes, since it maps a floor plan, it will hit every room in your home and leave perfect vacuum lines in its wake.

Obviously, this device is rather costly compared to many other robot vacuum and mop combos out there. It runs up to 180 minutes and will recharge and resume cleaning where it left off if it runs out of battery. This makes it ideal for small to large homes since you know it will keep working until it hits every section of floor.

In 2020, the S6 MaxV had an update that also allows users to tap into the camera from the app and check around their home like a wandering security camera. It would be better if Roborock included a slideable camera cover for when the camera isn't in use, but you can at least know that while's it's docked the camera is covered by the charging base and cannot see anything.

Source: bObsweep (Image credit: Source: bObsweep)

Best for Pet Owners: bObsweep PetHair Plus

Unlike other mopping robot vacuums on this list, the bObsweep PetHair Plus doesn't include a water tank. In order to mop your floors, you get the included mop pad wet and then attach it to the underside of the robot vacuum. It will then act like a Swiffer and wipe your hard floors as it zooms around. The reason why we say this is the best robot vacuum and mop for pets is because it has an enormous dustbin that can hold far more balls of fur, kitty litter, or kibble than just about any other robot vacuum out there. In fact, I have never seen a robot vacuum with a bigger dustbin capacity than this one.

Typically pet owners are required to empty their vacuum's dustbin every day because they get so full after one cleaning session that the vacuums become ineffective. However, with this one, you might just be able to get away with only dumping it every few days, depending on how many pets you have and how much they shed.

Now, this unit cannot be controlled by an app, however, you can still set up cleaning times and adjust settings by interacting with the controls on the vacuum's surface. The thing is, you can still set up barriers that the PetHair Plus cannot cross by purchasing the blOck Plus, a brick-shaped and AA battery-powered device that puts out a signal to turn the robot vacuum away.

Best Robot Vacuum and Mop

Finding a good robot vacuum for your specific needs can definitely be a daunting task. It's hard to know what features to look for unless you can the chance to try multiple vacuums and compare them against each other. Of course, you'll need to consider the costs, but you'll also want to look at dustbin capacity, battery life, and suction power when determining which robot vacuum to get.

I highly recommend getting the Roborock S5 Max. It has powerful suction, an excellent mop, and dozens of convenient features. You'll be able to set up no-go zones, determine cleaning schedules, and the charge and resume feature coupled with the mapping abilities will make it clean every inch of your floor while leaving perfect vacuum lines behind.

How to choose the best robot vacuum

Source: Android Central (Image credit: Source: Android Central)

If you need additional help deciding on which robot vacuum and mop to get, don't worry. We'll compare each of the devices in this list against each other to help you see which ones have the best battery life, smart features, dustbin capacity, and price.

Battery Life + Recharge and Resume

If you live in a larger home, you're going to need to worry about the vacuum's battery life. Afterall, it won't be able to reach every area of your house in one go if it runs out of juice too quickly.

The ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI and the Roborock S6 MaxV actually tie for the longest battery life in this list. They can both run for up to 180 minutes depending on the power settings selected, plus they both offer recharge and resume, so even if they don't reach every floor before running out of juice, they'll return where they left off and continue cleaning after charging back up.

The Roborocks S5 Max also has an impressive run time of up to 150 minutes. As with the ECOVACS and the S6 MaxV, it can also recharge and resume cleaning where it left off, so you never have to worry about it missing sections of your home.

Best robot vacuums with mop additions, ranked by battery life

ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI - 180 minutes Roborock S6 MaxV - 180 minutes Roborock S5 Max - 150 minutes Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry - 130 minutes iLIFE V5s Pro - 110 minutes bObsweep PetHair Plus - 75 minutes

Smart features

Typically, the more smart features your vacuum has the more convenient it will be. In this case, the ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI clearly outshines the rest. You can set up no-go zones, entryway barriers, cleaning schedules, and adjust suction levels all from the app. The included camera coupled with the object detection software allows it to adapt to your home and learn to avoid obstacles in its path. Plus, you can view the camera feed and move the camera around to check up on your home or talk to your pets while you're away.

The Roborock S6 MaxV is very similar to the ECOVACS, but offers fewer features. No-go zones and cleaning schedules can be created from the app and you can also check up on your home by moving the vacuum around and looking at the camera feed. However, you cannot speak through a microphone to scare intruders or tell you doggo he's a good boy. It also has object avoidance and can learn and adapt to your home.

The Roborock S5 Max offers more traditional smart conveniences like an intuitive app and the ability to schedule cleaning sessions or No-Go Zones. It maps your home's layout and efficiently zooms back and forth for perfect vacuum lines.

Best robot vacuums with mop additions, ranked by smart features

ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI - App, charge, and resume Roborock S6 MaxV - 180 minutes Roborock S5 Max - 150 minutes Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry - 130 minutes iLIFE V5s Pro - 110 minutes bObsweep PetHair Plus - 75 minutes

Dustbin capacity

If you've got pets or messy residents in your home, then you're definitely going to want a robot vacuum with a larger dustbin. Otherwise, you'll be emptying it out after every cleaning session. You should note that vacuums that share the dustbin space with a water tank will be smaller than the capacity offered for vacuum-only units.

The bObsweep PetHair Plus has the largest dustbin I've ever seen in a robot vacuum at 1.1 liters. This makes it ideal for picking fur out of your carpet or sucking up those spilled Cheerios.

The Roborock S6 MaxV and the Roborock S5 Max actually tie when it comes to the next largest dustbin size. Considering that they both share that space with water tanks, this is rather impressive and makes them some of the greatest robot vacuum and mop devices out there.

Best robot vacuums with mop additions, ranked by dustbin capacity

bObsweep PetHair Plus - 1.1 liters Roborock S6 MaxV - 0.46 liters Roborock S5 Max - 0.46 liters ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI - 0.42 liters Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry - 0.4 liters iLIFE V5s Pro - 0.3 liters

Mop water tank size

The size of water tank you need will obviously depend on how much hard flooring you have in your home and how often you will want to mop. It's usually a good idea to pick up rugs if you want these devices to mop more effectively. Otherwise, they can get caught on the fibers and might even damage your rugs in the process.

The Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry has the largest water tank capacity at 0.4 liters. Coupled with the Bissell hard floor cleaning formula and those spinning mop pads, it becomes the most effective mopping device of all of the vacuums listed here.

The iLife V5s Pro, the cheapest robot vacuum on this list, actually ties with Roborock S6 MaxV, one of the most expensive vacuums on this list, for the next largest water tank size. With the iLife, you'll have to swap out the dustbin for the water tank whenever you want to mop. However, you won't have to do any swapping with the S6 MaxV.

Best robot vacuums with mop additions, ranked by water tank size

Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry - 0.4 liters iLIFE V5s Pro - 0.3 liters Roborock S6 MaxV - 0.3 liters Roborock S5 Max - 0.25 liters ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI - 0.24 liters bObsweep PetHair Plus - None

Price

Robot vacuum and mop device can be really expensive. If your main focus is on finding a quality product that doesn't cost too much, you'll need to be willing to forgo certain smart features.

The iLife V5s Pro is the cheapest device on our list, but that doesn't make it cheap. It might not be able to map your home or clean in back and forth lines, but you can set up cleaning schedules using the included remote control.

The next least-expensive unit is the Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry. Those dual spinning mop pads combined with the formula make it far more effective at leaning hard floors than most other vacuums out there. However, it does have a tendency to get stuck on rugs while cleaning, so you might want to put them away temporarily while it cleans.

The bObsweep PetHair Plus is the third least expensive unit that we recommend. That enormous dustbin allows it to hold far more fur than any other robot vacuum listed here. Just be aware that it doesn't have a traditional water tank for mopping. Instead, you wet the mop pad and then attach it to the robot's underbelly and let it go.

Best robot vacuums with mop additions, ranked by price