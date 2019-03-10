Your Fossil Sport smartwatch deserves your love, attention, and the promise to keep it well-preserved and looked after. Fossil pairs some pretty sturdy silicone straps with the Sport, but replacement straps for your smartwatch is always a good thing to have, whether for practical use, fashion, or something else entirely.

These straps all have something special about them, but the main quality they all share is that they are designed specifically to keep you comfortable while doing physical activity. However, two stand out due to their flexible nature, as well as multi-purpose looks. That's why we can't recommend the Carty 22mm Fossil Sport Replacement Strap and the LittleForest 18mm Fossil Sport Replacement Strap enough.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.