Your Fossil Sport smartwatch deserves your love, attention, and the promise to keep it well-preserved and looked after. Fossil pairs some pretty sturdy silicone straps with the Sport, but replacement straps for your smartwatch is always a good thing to have, whether for practical use, fashion, or something else entirely.
Pin and tuck
LittleForest Fossil Sport Replacement StrapBest 18mm band
Rather than using a traditional buckle style, the LittleForest strap uses its many perforations as holes into which you can pin the metal post and then tuck the remaining slack under the outer band out of the way. This two-tone strap is perfect for those who usually fall between band sizes, with its sleek style making it perfect for strenuous summer activities.
Strap for all occasions
Carty Fossil Sport Replacement StrapBest 22mm band
This strap is made from comfortable silicone that is completely flexible and can be bent and twisted without any damage. The straps are also compatible with any other smartwatch that uses 20mm or 22mm spring bars, allowing you to swap between watches. The strap also comes with a soft gift bag for your strap, as well as a tool-kit to help with removal and adjustment. The strap's solid, dark colors also suit every occasional, even outside of physical activity.
Thick strap
Fantek Fossil Sport Replacement Strap
Having features like anti-sweat and flexibility makes the Fantek strap a suitable alternative for your Fossil Sport smartwatch. The silicone strap is simple to adjust and is both modern and fashionable-looking. The holes in the strap also allow more air to get to your wrist for a more relaxing and breathable sensation. The strap is also 3mm thick to give you a more secure fit.
Variety of colors
MoreTek Fossil Sport Replacement Strap
The MoreTek strap features quick release pins for fast and simple set-up. Made from silicone, the band is flexible and is both waterproof and durable despite its thin body. The strap also comes in a number of colors, giving you more choice in which strap you can choose. The strap is very light, and the air holes will let more air get to your wrist to prolong the lifespan of the strap against the sweat and water that gathers while you exercise.
Strap for multiple watches
ViCiRiOR Fossil Sport Replacement Strap
The ViCiRiOR is designed to fit for a number of different watches, such as Fossil Q and Fossil Gen 4. This means that you'll be able to swap the strap to whichever watch you want to wear. It also has a strong and durable magnetic close that'll keep the strap secured to your wrist. The strap also has air-holes in the woven steel, allowing air to get to your wrist so physical activity won't be a hindrance.
Comfortable fit
Boarking Fossil Sport Replacement Strap
The Boarking strap has a quick release design to make installing the strap to your watch simpler. It is also made from thick nylon, making it a more comfortable fit for your wrist, as well as being durable rather than flimsy. The strap is also suitable for numerous occasions thanks to its fashionable design.
Addtional velcro support
Fintie Fossil Sport Replacement Strap
This strap is made from soft nylon with a fabric-like feel that is comfortable to the touch. The band can fit large wrists and is easy to adjust with a hook and loop fastener. As well as the hook and loop, velcro is there for additional support fastening the strap to your wrist. You're also able to get the strap in green, grey, pink and blue.
Thin but durable
FRGNIE Fossil Sport Milanese Steel Strap
This strap is made from stainless steel and is designed in a way that it is both thin and durable. The strap is sweatproof, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a strap that'll best suit more physical activities. Its mesh chain is light so that it doesn't weigh down your wrist. The straps also come in black and silver, and it's simple to adjust the strap to fit your wrist.
These straps all have something special about them, but the main quality they all share is that they are designed specifically to keep you comfortable while doing physical activity. However, two stand out due to their flexible nature, as well as multi-purpose looks. That's why we can't recommend the Carty 22mm Fossil Sport Replacement Strap and the LittleForest 18mm Fossil Sport Replacement Strap enough.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.