Best Professionally Installed Home Security System Android Central 2020

The best professionally installed home security systems take away the uncertainty that comes with installing a system yourself. Are there any blind spots, or improperly installed sensors, or other problems you wouldn't think to check? Have these professionals come to your home and give you the certainty that you're paying for quality protection. Home security systems like Vivint offer reliable monitoring, home automation, smart home integration, and threat response you need to feel secure at home.

A staple of professionally installed home security systems is the multi-year contract. In exchange for a professional consultation and installation, you must consent to pay for professional monitoring for years, on top of the leasing cost for equipment. Vivint gives you the option to pay upfront for equipment and pay month-to-month for monitoring, allowing you to cancel the service anytime and self-monitor with the equipment you own — making it an excellent choice if you can afford the high initial cost. If you want the traditional security experience, Vivint offers a starter pack with an LCD touchscreen control panel, door/window sensors, motion detector, and a key fob that falls somewhere in the $600 range upfront. But after your free consultation, Vivint will offer additional products: a variety of motion, glass-break, door, water leak, CO leak and window sensors, indoor cameras, outdoor cameras, smart doorbell cameras, and other peripherals like smart thermostats and smart locks. Your final cost will likely trend somewhere between $1,000–$3,000 depending on the size of your home; if that's too much to pay upfront, Vivint lets you pay off your equipment costs with a zero-finance loan, but keep in mind that you can't cancel your Vivint plan until you've paid off your loan in full. Vivint particularly excels in home automation, controlling a variety of smart devices through its app. Arm your alarm or lock your doors remotely, or use GPS tracking to do so automatically if you're away from home for a certain amount of time. Set temperature parameters and have your thermostat stay within a particular range, or have your Philips Hue lights turn on in response to a sensor activation thanks to IFTTT support. With a wireless system of connected devices and a $40/month fee for video monitoring (fairly pricey but not compared to other professional security companies), Vivint impressed us during our review and is worth approaching for a free on-site quote. Pros: Works with Alexa, Google Home, Z-Wave, and IFTTT

Fast, all-in-one app with automations

Free cloud video storage + optional DVR

Option to pay upfront to avoid contract

Solid indoor/outdoor camera performance

Free home consultation plus fixed installation costs Cons: Only three-day return policy

Expensive for full smart home with cameras

No object detection on outdoor cams

Best Overall Vivint Home Security System Smart, professional protection For a high upfront cost, you'll get professional installation without the specter of a long contract hanging over your head. Get a quote here

Best Customer Service and Clear Pricing: Brinks Home Security

For the past two years, JD Power has ranked Brinks as the best in customer service for pro-installed companies, with ADT coming closest at second. While every customer's experience will vary, it's telling that Brinks — which only reached a nationwide scale in 2018 — has done better than older companies, most likely because it has something to prove. With Brinks, you'll hopefully receive good support when its monitoring center spots a problem or if your system goes down. Brinks also eschews the old professional quote model by making prices visible on its website and allowing buyers to purchase a system and schedule an installation without having to speak to a pushy representative on commission. You choose one of their three preset systems priced at $199, $349, or $1,099, but you can purchase add-ons during the checkout process. Then, if you realize down the line you want something that wasn't in your initial package, you can buy it on Brinks' site, where you'll find actual prices for each device, and install it yourself to save another pro fee. With its support for Z-Wave, Alexa, Google Home, Apple TV, and Alarm.com devices, you will have an easy time controlling your security system through voice commands and controlling many third-party smart devices like smart locks and lights through the Alarm.com app or Brinks control panel. We also appreciate that the service responds to alarms with the ASAPer system, which immediately puts all emergency contacts on a live chat to ascertain if it's a false alarm and if responders should be sent — preventing costly fees from the police. Your primary negative is the required three-year contract, even if you choose to install the system yourself. If you do have someone else install the system or need a home consultation, your experience and price will vary based upon how good the local Brinks affiliate is. Monthly monitoring with video costs $39 per month, which is comparable with Vivint. You can choose to install Nest Secure instead, a DIY system that uses Brinks' monitoring centers; the Nest video monitoring fee is half as much per month as Brinks' system, for essentially the same service. Pros: Fully visible pricing online

Easy to move with you

Works with most smart speakers, third-party tech

Top-rated customer service

Option for Nest Secure with cheaper monthly monitoring

Instant live chat in response to alarms Cons: Required three-year contract

Authorized local dealers vary in quality

No clear list of third-party compatible smart devices

Best Expert Customization: ADT Home Security

ADT is a tricky service to judge or recommend, as its pricing and monthly fees vary from person to person. You'll need to call them for a free quote, have a local technician visit your house, then receive another quote for equipment costs and fees that you can either accept or try to negotiate down. Some will dislike the amount of time you'll need to invest before knowing what costs you'll be facing; others will appreciate the expert advice on which devices your home needs, instead of trying to figure that out yourself. To get full video monitoring and home automation with ADT, your monthly fee will be somewhere in the $50–$60 range, at the highest end of anything else on our list. To justify the high cost, ADT offers to pay $500 of your insurance deductible if your house is robbed, and boasts of its long service history and nationwide monitoring centers that will ostensibly provide more personalized and immediate assistance. If you don't need video monitoring or smart home tech, its fees start at $29, which is more reasonable for a pro system. To build a professional smart home with automation, ADT connects with hundreds of devices via Z-Wave, giving you the most options of any system for smart locks, bulbs, and thermostats that you can control through the SoSecure app. It supports geotracking alerts for when you're away from home and remote arming and disarming. If the price isn't an object, ADT still offers the best professionally installed home security system that is curated to fit your needs, instead of trying to figure those needs out yourself. Pros: Country-wide monitoring service

Theft protection guarantee

Six-month return window

Blue by ADT DIY option

Compatible with Echo, Z-Wave, third-party devices Cons: Mandatory, no-cancel three-year contract

Must get personalized quote with negotiable price

ADT authorized dealers vary in quality, pricing

Only 720p camera resolution

Highest monthly fee for monitoring, smart home integration

Best Expert Customization ADT Home Security A household name in security ADT offers a personalized security system for any home, but be prepared to haggle over the high price. Get a quote here

Best Regional Security System: Xfinity Home Security

Assuming that Xfinity is available in your area, consider this solid professionally-installed home security option, particularly if you use the company for internet or cable as well. Like Brinks, Xfinity makes it clear on its site how much you'll pay upfront for equipment, and its prices are very reasonable. You'll pay a flat $99 fee to have Xfinity engineers install your system, rather than worrying about accredited third-party teams that are trickier to hold accountable. Xfinity only recognized voice commands through Flex, but its app can control a wide array of "Works with Xfinity" devices. Live video feeds, automated climate control, scheduled lighting, remote door locking and garage door controls, and smart outlet controls all work through the Xfinity app. Unfortunately, the company is more limited with IFTTT automations since it closed down the Stringify app last year. If you have Xfinity internet problems, the basic monthly coverage includes cellular backup so you remain protected. The basic $40/month plan gets you professional monitoring and alerts, while the $50/month plan unlocks video monitoring and motion-activated recording. That's higher than most services besides ADT, and as a cable company it's more than likely that the number could increase after a couple of years, so check any contract you get. If you bundle your Home Security with your internet, you'll likely get a discount on the monthly cost, pay for everything on one bill, and get good performance out of Wi-Fi-enabled tech like Xfinity's outdoor camera. If you plan on buying several cameras, Xfinity is a good choice because the cost of one indoor/outdoor cam is only $120, a genuinely affordable price when compared against Vivint's $399 Outdoor Camera Pro or Brinks' $249 Outdoor Camera. Pros: Bundle deals available for internet/ cable customers

View alerts on TV or via app

Excellent device support for "Works with Xfinity" tech

Contract or month-to-month if paid upfront

Affordable indoor/outdoor cams with 24/7 option

Reliable Xfinity installation teams Cons: Only available in some parts of 39 states

Monthly fees will likely increase after contract

Not compatible with Alexa, Google Home

$50 per month for video monitoring

Limited IFTTT automation

Best Regional Security System Xfinity Home Security Combine internet and home protection Xfinity offers a reasonable starting price and extensive connectivity for an all-in-one smart home app with security features. $360–$600 for Xfinity Home Security System

Best DIY system with Professional Installation Option: Abode Iota All-in-one Home Security