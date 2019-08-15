Now that PopSockets come in a swappable style that allow you to easily swap between styles to match your kid's wardrobe — and can come off for wireless charging, should that be a thing your kid actually uses — the reasons not to use one are becoming few and far between. They're affordable, they're recognizable, and with the Pop Culture collection finally updated to swappable PopTops, they're cool, too. PopSockets are also as much a toy as they are a tool, and I often pop one of my spares up and down when I get bored during staff meetings, and I'm sure there are some easily distracted kids (like me) out there who could use a fidget toy to help them avoid drifting into a daydream during a lecture. Kickstands are cool, but you know what's really cool? Vertical kickstands