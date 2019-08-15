Best Phone Grips for Students Android Central 2019
School is a dangerous environment for most tools and tech, but none more so that phones. Phones are essential items in a phone, always in arm's reach but often bumped, dropped, or banged in the hustle and bustle of changing classrooms or running to meet up with friends at lunch. Phone grips have been a lifesaver for me and my slim fingers, and considering how affordable these ones are, they're well worth the investment.
Pop-ular and adaptable: Swappable PopGrips by PopSocketsStaff pick
Swappable PopSockets support wireless charging when you twist off the PopTop while still allowing you a better grip, a larger range of motion, and a flash of style for your phone. These are also the most popular grips by a mile and finally come in a bevy of pop culture character designs.
Stylish slide grip: Speck GrabTab
Speck's phone grip is the size of a credit card, comes in dozens upon dozens of styles, and is easy to keep a precise grip on. Best of all, since the grip is wide and flat, your phone won't wobble around your desk the way it might with other phone grips.
Upgraded in every way: Spigen Style Ring POP
Like the original Spigen Style Ring, this grip is easy to apply, comes in great colors, and works as a kickstand in vertical or landscape. This one also lets your phone sit flat on the desk and is compatible with magnetic phone mounts.
Wallet and grip in one: Sinji Pouch Band
Not all students need a full wallet, especially when they can just stick their student ID and lunch money in this handy grip-wallet combo. The elastic wears out over time, but should last the school year so long as you don't yo-yo it.
Best kickstand: Scooch Wingback
A slap bracelet and a phone grip made a baby and it's wonderfully clickable with the most durable kickstand around. It's not compatible with Qi charging, but it lasts a long, long time and is easy to deploy with one hand.
Made in America: LoveHandle
This elastic phone grip is one of the more recognizable phone grips around, with a plastic bow holding the two ends of an elastic strap that comes in a bevy of patterns and colors. It doesn't double as a kickstand, but it's a great grip.
Add a kickstand: Sinji Pouch B-Grip
Like the wallet/grip combo but still want a built-in kickstand? This model is slightly thicker, due to the leather flap attached to the elastic that can be folded in to use as a kickstand. There's also an extra flap to help keep cards in the wallet section.
The classic: Spigen Style Ring
Spigen's original phone grip has been one to swear by for years. It's durable, easy to apply (and even easy to swap between cases 3-4 times before it starts losing its stick), with a flat edge perfect for kickstanding. If it could lay flat, it'd be perfect.
A different kind of grip: ROCONTRIP 2-in-1 Cell Phone Lanyard Strap Case
This stretchy silicone grip allows you to attach your phone to a lanyard, which can be useful for younger users who might tend to drop their phone or leave it behind. I see many of these used on vacations, but they work well at school, too.
Why PopSockets win the popularity contest
Now that PopSockets come in a swappable style that allow you to easily swap between styles to match your kid's wardrobe — and can come off for wireless charging, should that be a thing your kid actually uses — the reasons not to use one are becoming few and far between. They're affordable, they're recognizable, and with the Pop Culture collection finally updated to swappable PopTops, they're cool, too.
PopSockets are also as much a toy as they are a tool, and I often pop one of my spares up and down when I get bored during staff meetings, and I'm sure there are some easily distracted kids (like me) out there who could use a fidget toy to help them avoid drifting into a daydream during a lecture.
Kickstands are cool, but you know what's really cool? Vertical kickstands
There's more to a phone grip that in-hand use, though. While most non-fabric phone grips double as landscape kickstands, the number of phone grips that allow you to set your phone upright next to your computer or lunch so you can scroll through Twitter or reference notes while rushing through some last-minute homework are fewer in number and usually larger in size.
The Spigen Style Ring POP and the original Spigen Style Ring are something of the standard-bearer when it comes to phone grip kickstands, but I also adore the Scooch Wingback for its springy metal coil, which works great as a vertical kickstand for most phones and has a satisfying sound when you click it in and out.
