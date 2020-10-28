Best OnePlus 8T Accessories Android Central 2020
While already a fantastic phone, your experience can be even better when you add some of the best OnePlus 8T accessories alongside it. Things like a battery pack, wireless headphones, a case, or other great options can really complete the package. These are some of the best for the OnePlus 8T.
- Get a grip: OnePlus 8T Sandstone Bumper Case
- Power for all: AmazonBasics 5-Port Wall Charger
- Stay in tune: OnePlus Buds
- Hardwired: TITACUTE Type C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter
- Battle ready: URBAN ARMOR GEAR Rugged Translucent Case
- Double-up: AUKEY USB C to USB C Cable 2-Pack
- Eyes on the road: iOttie Easy One Touch 5
- Hold onto the green: PopSockets PopGrip
- Add-on wireless charging: Nillkin Magic Tag
- Cutting the cord: Spigen SteadiBoost Flex
- Covering all your bases: Luibor Clear Case and Screen Protector
- Save your screen: Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Get a grip: OnePlus 8T Sandstone Bumper CaseStaff Pick
The sandstone cases from OnePlus have always been fantastic — both as thin protection options and texture. This year it comes in a unique cyan color that looks as great as it feels.
Power for all: AmazonBasics 5-Port Wall Charger
A charger that can quickly charge not only your phone but other devices is a great thing to have around. This option gets you a Power Delivery USB-C port along with four USB-A ports, so there's no waiting around to plug in your other electronics.
Stay in tune: OnePlus Buds
For a reliable pair of true wireless earbuds that work wonderfully with the 8T, you can't go wrong with the OnePlus Buds. With excellent battery life, quality sound, and a comfortable design, you might forget that your phone is missing a headphone jack.
Hardwired: TITACUTE Type C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter
While wireless headphones have improved and are easy to come by, you sometimes need to plug into an audio source physically. This USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter will let you connect your favorite wired headphones, auxiliary cord, or other sources without a problem.
Battle ready: URBAN ARMOR GEAR Rugged Translucent Case
This thin case with military drop-test certification of MIL-STD 810G 516.6 means that your OnePlus 8T has got some serious drop protection. It's raised edges, and rubberized corners give added coverage to keep your phone safe in almost any environment.
Double-up: AUKEY USB C to USB C Cable 2-Pack
Aukey makes some of the best phone accessories out there, and these USB-C to C cables are no exception. This two-pack of 6.6ft cables keeps with the OnePlus red and black theme while supporting 60W Power Delivery charging speeds — never hurts to have extra phone cables handy.
Eyes on the road: iOttie Easy One Touch 5
A good car mount is invaluable from an access perspective as well as a safety standpoint. This option from iOttie gives you flexibility for how your phone is seen to ensure you always have a safe view and access when needed. The single large button helps to hold your phone securely, so it stays in place.
Hold onto the green: PopSockets PopGrip
PopSockets are very versatile, from a grip to keep a good hold on your phone to be a helpful stand to prop up your device. There are tons of styles, colors, and characters to choose from — this baby Yoda one is especially cute.
Add-on wireless charging: Nillkin Magic Tag
The OnePlus 8T doesn't support wireless charging, but Nillkin has a solution. This tag plugs into your USB-C port and then sticks to the back of your phone, or you can put a thin case on to hold it in place. The wireless charging will be slow, but if you really need a wireless solution here, it is.
Cutting the cord: Spigen SteadiBoost Flex
If you decide to add wireless charging to your 8T with the Nillkin Magic Tag from before, you'll want to have a wireless charger. The Spigen SteadiBoost Flex lets you prop up your phone for charging or let it lie flat — options are great.
Covering all your bases: Luibor Clear Case and Screen Protector
This thin and transparent silicone case gives you as close to a naked phone as you can get while still adding grip and protection to your OnePlus 8T. Along with the case, you'll also get three tempered glass screen protectors to keep your screen in pristine condition.
Save your screen: Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Phone screens are getting better and better glass that does its best to keep away scratches and cracking, but glass is glass. So picking up a three-pack of high-quality screen protectors that come with a lifetime replacement warranty from Mr. Shield is a wonderful idea.
Charge how you please: Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh PD
When you're on the go and need to power up, trying to stop everything so you can plug into a wall outlet is nothing you want to do. This 10,000mAh battery pack provides 18W of Power Delivery charging with its USB-C port, but it also has a USB-A port with PowerIQ to charge other devices intelligently.
Time to level-up: Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller
If you love playing mobile games, you gotta get the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller. This lightweight device expands to let you slot your phone in and have far better controls while gaming. It's also compatible with Stadia, GeForce NOW, and more — time to go to the next level.
Make it yours
There are so many choices out there to help make your new OnePlus 8T the best phone for you, and these are only some of the options out there. The 8T is a great looking device, and one of the best ways to keep it that way is by picking up a case. Thankfully, the OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case is not only unique in style and features but also does a great job keeping your phone safe.
Another nearly essential accessory to have on hand is a suitable battery pack. Since the OnePlus 8T can take advantage of faster charging through Power Delivery, using a portable battery to deliver that standard is an excellent choice. The Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh PD is a high-capacity option that looks good too.
Whether it's for work, play, or relaxation, keeping a pair of headphones around is a staple for most anyone. The OnePlus Buds bring fantastic battery life and a solid sound profile to your 8T to let you wander around your world wire-free. Because with so much to do, who wants to be tied down by cords?
