2018 was a great year for Android phones and accessories, with improvements in design, performance, features, and cameras. With so many phones, however, it's hard to know which are truly the best, but as is usually the case, a few stood out from the rest. Similarly, a few pairs of headphones captured the imagination more than we could have ever imagined, with the long-standing Bose QC35s finally replaced atop the audio pile.

Of course, there's more than just flagship phones and audio when it comes to Android so here are all the winners of our Best of 2018 awards!

Best Android Phone of 2018