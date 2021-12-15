Best Bullet Blender in 2022

If you're someone who absolutely loves to use every bit of produce when you're making your smoothies in the morning, then ditch the old-school blender and grab yourself a NutriBullet. Unlike a traditional blender, a NutriBullet can break down your fruits and vegetables, encouraging the release of nutritional vitamins and minerals contained in your produce to make their way into your cup. We recommend the NutriBullet 600 Watts because this elite mixer delivers the smoothest shakes in just a matter of seconds. It is also strong enough to turn hard foods like nuts into a tasty puree.

Best Overall: NutriBullet 600 Watts

NutriBullet 600 Watts 600-watt NutriBullet for smoothies, sauces, and more Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy 397 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Blends in seconds + Great for smoothies, baby food, sauces + Comes with three cups + 600-watt motor + Comes with a recipe book Reasons to avoid - Gasket band can get caught in blades if not fit properly before use

If you're looking for a mixer that can deliver a delicious smoothie with the perfect texture and consistency pronto, then the NutriBullet 600 Watts may be just what you need. Staying on track with healthy eating can be difficult on its own without having to worry about finding ingredients that are compatible with your traditional blender. With the NutriBullet 600 Watts, you can pretty much throw any natural food item, including harder foods, inside, twist the lid, and watch them merge into the perfect smoothie with minimal food waste.

Measuring at 12.9 x 9 x 13 inches and weighs a sturdy 7.05 pounds, this mixer is equipped with a 600-watt motor, which ensures that all of your ingredients blend to the consistency that you're looking for. The stainless steel nutrient-extraction blades use cyclonic action to turn whole foods into liquids in only a matter of seconds. Simply twist the NutriBullet in its power source until you reach the texture that you love.

Blending should only take a few seconds and is great for when you're prepping baby food, sauces, soups in addition to smoothies. Some customers mention that the gasket band can get caught in the blades, so ensure that it is snug in place before use.

When you're finished prepping your meal, simply twist the blade off of the cup and rinse it with soap and water. You can also put the blade in the top rack of the dishwasher along with the BPA-free cups. The cups contained in this bundle include one cup with a handle, one 24-ounce cup, and one 18-ounce cup, which are great for controlling portion sizes. This bundle also comes with a recipe book.

Best Value: Magic Bullet Blender

Magic Bullet Blender 250-watt Magic Bullet with to-go cup Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Comes with a recipe book + Great for chopping veggies for omelets + Great for blending smoothies and shakes + Cups are dishwasher friendly Reasons to avoid - Motor does not last as long as NutriBullet

Derived from the same company as the NutriBullet, Homeland Housewares, the Magic Bullet is an excellent premium blender. The Magic Bullet comes equipped with 250-watts of power and can whip, mix, grind, and chop your favorite ingredients into a beautiful blend.

Measuring at 13.1 x 6.93 x 10.6 inches, the Magic Bullet is the perfect size to store on your kitchen counter. Meal prepping with this mixer is effortless, as you can toss multiple ingredients into the cup at once and blend until you reach the perfect consistency. Some customers do note that the motor on the Magic Bullet does not last as long as the NutriBullet, however.

You can easily and extremely quickly chop vegetables such as onions, mushrooms, and peppers to add to your omelet when you're in a hurry. You can also blend together berries, nuts, spinach, and almond milk or water for a healthy smoothie. Use the included flip-top to-go lid to bring your drink along with you while you run errands.

Take ideas and inspiration for healthy options from the included recipe book. This recipe book features step-by-step instructions for numerous delicious dishes ranging from smoothies, to dinner, to desserts. Throw the cups in the top rack of the dishwasher or rinse with soap and water to clean.

Best for One Person: Oster BLSTPB-WPK My Blend 250-Watt Blender with Travel Sport Bottle

Oster BLSTPB-WPK My Blend 250-Watt Blender with Travel Sport Bottle 250-watt blender with sports travel bottle Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for one person + Comes with a reusable sports travel bottle + 250-watt motor + Comes with recipes in the manual Reasons to avoid - Replacement bottles are expensive

This bullet blender is designed to personalize one individual's blended-beverage experience. Simply throw your favorite ingredients such as protein powder, fruits, and nuts into the included bottle and attach it to the 250-watt blender for one-touch blending. If you prefer a cold smoothie, then throw some ice into the mix as this blender can ramp itself up to 400 watts to crush ice.

The included sports bottle is designed to make life easy. Bring this bottle along with you to work, to the gym, or while you're running errands as it is lightweight and reusable. Once your blended smoothie is finished, simply rinse out the bottle and fill it with water to keep yourself hydrated all day long. When you're finished with it, throw this plastic BPA-free bottle into the dishwasher for a deep clean. If you happen to lose or break this durable bottle, some customers mention that replacements can be expensive.

This Oster bullet blender measures in at 15.25 by 5 by 5 inches and weighs around 1 pound. It comes equipped with a 16-inch cord, so you can ensure that it reaches the most convenient plug in your kitchen. If this blender does happen to overheat while in use, it features a built-in fuse that will automatically reset itself after 15 minutes of cooldown time.

If you're just starting on your health journey, some customers mention that Oster includes tasty recipes in its manual, so be sure to check them out when you're skimming through.

Best Premium: NutriBullet Rx N17-1001 Blender

NutriBullet Rx N17-1001 Blender 1700-watt NutriBullet with hands-free SMART Technology Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Offers precision nutrient extraction + 1700-watt motor + Hands-free SMART Technology Reasons to avoid - Can encounter functioning issues with consistent use

Measuring at 15.16 x 15.16 x 13.11 inches and weighing a durable 14.74 pounds, the NutriBullet Rx N17-1001 Blender means business. This blender comes prepared to pack you full of nutrients with its 1700-watt motor and capacity to hold up to 45 ounces of food. Your entire family can enjoy the benefits of the NutriBullet Rx.

What's great about this NutriBullet is that its blades offer precision nutrient extraction. This means that it blends the entire vegetable, nut, or fruit into a silky smoothie that is easy to drink. Drinking your nutrients has been known to positively affect your body quicker than eating them. You can start to absorb nutrients as soon as 15 minutes after drinking your healthy smoothie.

Although some customers mention that this blender can encounter functioning issues after consistent use, they also say that they are impressed with the speed and hands-free SMART Technology that the NutriBullet Rx is equipped with.

Best Multi-Serving Blender: NutriBullet ZNBF30400Z Blender 1200 Watts

NutriBullet ZNBF30400Z Blender 1200 Watts 1200-watt NutriBullet with pitcher-sized jug Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 1200-watt motor + Comes equipped with a pitcher and smaller cups + Comes with a recipe book Reasons to avoid - Can be loud

If you're looking to blend enough ingredients to serve your entire family in one go, then the NutriBullet ZNBF30400Z Blender 1200 Watts is a perfect choice. This blender comes equipped with options to fill a pitcher or a single-serve cup with nutrient-packed foods.

This mixer comes prepared for blending ingredients into sauces, smoothies, soups, and more with its three different speed options. Choose from low, medium, high, or pulse options when creating your tasty masterpiece. If you're looking to make a smoother, puree-type composition, then press the extraction button and let the NutriBullet do its thing. You'll be left with a beautiful silky-smooth consistency in just a few short seconds.

This NutriBullet measures at 8.07 x 7.75 x 16.97 inches and weighs 11.4 pounds, making it durable and long-lasting. The extractor blade is made from strong stainless steel that features cyclonic action. The pitcher and cups are made from BPA-free and high-performance plastic. This blender may be loud, but it is powerful with its 1200-watt motor.

Included in this bundle are a 64-ounce blender with a lid and vented cap, one 32-ounce cup, one 24-ounce cup, two to-go lids, and a recipe book. Enjoy the ability to make a variety of meals with multiple portion sizes.

Best for Coffee Drinks: Ranbem Small Blender

Ranbem Small Blender 300-watt blender that's great for coffee drinks Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $35 from amazon Reasons to buy + Great for making coffee smoothies + Comes with two different blades for spices and fruits + 300-watt motor + Built-in safety precautions Reasons to avoid - Hard nuts may be more difficult to grind

The Ranbem Small Blender is a great individual-sized blender for creating smoothie and coffee-blended beverages. This compact bullet blender features 300 watts of power to blend and grind your favorite ingredients via the one-touch pulse switch options. The included bullet blender bottle for fruits, vegetables, and protein is 20 ounces, and the grind cup for coffee and nuts is 6 ounces.

This single-sized blender comes prepared for grinding nuts, spices, and coffee beans with its two sharp blades attachment. You can make the most delicious caffeinated beverages with this attachment. However, some customers mention that harder nuts may be more difficult to grind. The four sharp blades attachment is intended to cut and blend larger ingredients such as fruits and vegetables. You can enjoy fresh juices or blended smoothies with this blender.

There is a safety lock built-in to the design of this Ranbem bullet blender. When you're filling the bottle full of tasty treats, you don't have to worry about cutting yourself with the blades. The blender does not start to work until the bottle is safely installed and locked into place. In addition to this safety mechanism, this blender also comes equipped with overheating prevention. If the motor overheats, the blender will automatically stop and let itself cool down for 15 minutes.

When you're not using this coffee blender, simply detach the blades and bottle and wash it. This bundle comes with a handy bottle-cleaner brush so that you can clean those hard-to-reach areas of the BPA-free blender cups. This blender measures in at 9.8 by 7.9 by 6.8 inches and weighs 3.1 pounds.

Best For Babies: Baby Bullet

Baby Bullet Baby blender with six date-dial cups Today's Best Deals View at Target Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Come with six date-dial cups + Comes with a recipe book + BPA-free and non-toxic cups Reasons to avoid - Not as durable as other NutriBullets

Making your own baby food is a healthy and cost-efficient way to ensure that your child gets all of the nutrients that are essential to their growth. The Baby Bullet is an excellent blender that allows you to prepare a week's worth of meals for your child in under five minutes. Blending nutritious ingredients is a great way to incorporate foods your child is not a fan of into their diet as well as to encourage them to try new tastes.

The Baby Blender comes prepared for meal-prep with six included storage cups. The cups feature a date dial so you can keep track of when the purees were made. Also included in this bundle is a spatula, one short cup, and one stay-fresh resealable lid with a tip-proof tray. The cups are made from plastic that is BPA-free, non-toxic, and free of phthalates. You won't have to worry about your child ingesting harmful chemicals through their homemade meals.

It also comes equipped with a recipe book so that you can keep your little one interested in new tastes and textures that are delicious and healthy. The entire blender measures at 12 x 10.6 x 9 inches, and it weighs only 5.65 pounds. Some customers note that the product is not as durable as other NutriBullets; however, they do note that the included date-dial cups are extremely helpful and useful.

Bottom line

Unlike a traditional blender, the NutriBullet offers precision nutrient extraction when mixing whole foods into a tasty smoothie. Not only do NutriBullets use entire pieces of produce with little waste, but they also create a variety of different meals and textures ranging from soft puree to hearty soups. With so many NutriBullets in the market, it is hard to decide which one is right for you.

We recommend the NutriBullet 600 Watts. This elite blender can chop and mix ingredients such as berries, nuts, and vegetables to create delicious treats for you and your family. The best part is that it can do this in only a matter of seconds!

