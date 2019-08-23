Best Caseology Cases for Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ Android Central 2019

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ hitting shelves, new owners will want to cover theirs with the best protection out there. We've taken a close look at Caseology's collection to size up the best cases. Everything here is available both for the Note 10 and Note 10+.

The Caseology Legion case for the Galaxy Note 10 is their top-of-the-line option. As a hybrid case, it's built with both a flexible TPU inner core and an external polycarbonate outer shell. Despite the extra layer, it maintains a slim profile and still accomodates wireless charging. Blue, purple, and black color options should work with whatever your style may be. Pros: Hybrid design protects against impacts and scratches

Simple, streamlined layout

Good grip

Best Overall Caseology Legion Versatility Champ Multiple layers and multiple styles, but maintains a slim profile.

Best Value: Vault Next up is the Caseology Vault case for the Galaxy Note 10. This is a super-slim case with an impact-absorbing pattern etched into the inside. The slim profile preserves the thin bezels on the Note 10's display while still providing ample protection on all sides. Pros: Lowest price point among Caseology's family

Low profile

High tactility

Best Value Caseology Vault Simple Beauty The Caseology Vault case provides strong baseline protection without breaking the bank.

Best Style: Parallax

The Caseology Parallax case for the Galaxy Note 10 has an unmistakable sense of panache. The diamond pattern on the rear and gold color option make this Caseology's most eye-catching of the bunch. You've also got the same kind of dual-layer design as the Legion for full-spectrum protection. Pros: Hybrid design protects against impacts and scratches

Simple, streamlined layout

Good grip

Best Style Caseology Parallax Lookin' Good Multiple layers and multiple styles, but maintains a slim profile.

Best Clear Case: Skyfall

The Note 10 and Note 10+ have some really amazing color options, and you may not want to hide them behind a case. Caseology's Skyfall lets you show off that style without sacrificing protection. The air space around the rim of the case gives it a little extra room to protect against drops. Pros: Clear rear lets vibrant Note 10 finishes shine through

Dual-layer design for comprehensive protection

Shock absorbing air space around bumper