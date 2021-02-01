Network-attached storage is a concept that at one point seemed pretty daunting to the layman. These days it's easier than ever to set up. All you really need is an NAS device, a couple of hard drives to fill the bays, and a strong network connection. With that small investment, you an ensure all of your media and data is stored in a secure way that's accessible to your entire home or small business.

Some of the more popular brands for NAS devices include Synology, QNAP, and Buffalo. Even Western Digital has gotten in on the NAS side of things. If you want to set up your own home media server or something like a Plex server, then look for one of these popular brands for a system that's easy to use and designed for convenience.

Best NAS Deals