Network-attached storage is a concept that at one point seemed pretty daunting to the layman. These days it's easier than ever to set up. All you really need is an NAS device, a couple of hard drives to fill the bays, and a strong network connection. With that small investment, you an ensure all of your media and data is stored in a secure way that's accessible to your entire home or small business.
Some of the more popular brands for NAS devices include Synology, QNAP, and Buffalo. Even Western Digital has gotten in on the NAS side of things. If you want to set up your own home media server or something like a Plex server, then look for one of these popular brands for a system that's easy to use and designed for convenience.
Best NAS Deals
- : Promise Apollo Cloud 2 Duo 8TB personal cloud storage device
- : Synology DS220j 2-bay NAS DiskStation
- : Asustor AS5202T gaming NAS and private cloud server
- : Synology DS920+ 4-bay NAS DiskStation
This NAS can support up to 40 private members and create public shared links. It imports your camera rolls and such with no monthly fees, and it has a USB 3.0 port for automatic backups, transfers, and restores. The IP Camera integration lets you record, stream, and more easily.
Has two drive bays, a 1.4GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of DDR4 RAM, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Create a personal cloud you can access anywhere.
Powered by an Intel Gemini Lake Celeron J4005 dual-core processor and 2GB DDR4 RAM. The RAM can be upgraded to 8GB as well. It has two 2.5GbE ports with speeds up to 5 Gbps using Link Aggregation. This NAS doesn't even need a good computer to set everything up since you can use the mobile app to make that happen.
Powered by an Intel Gemini Lake Celeron J4005 dual-core processor and 2GB DDR4 RAM. The RAM can be upgraded to 8GB as well. It has two 2.5GbE ports with speeds up to 5 Gbps using Link Aggregation. This NAS doesn't even need a good computer to set everything up since you can use the mobile app to make that happen.
