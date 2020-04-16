Best Moto G Power Cases Android Central 2020
The Moto G Power could have the potential to steal the scene in 2020 with its humongous 5,000mAh battery and triple rear camera system. Plus, with the 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage, you get everything you could want in a budget package. You'll still need to pick up a case to keep the G Power chugging along and here are the best ones you can get.
- Scouts honor: UAG Scout Series
- Clearly beautiful: Osophter TPU Cover
- Like a glove: CoverON FlexGuard
- Flower power: Starhemei Floral TPU Case
- Added versatility: Simicoo Wallet Case
- 360 degrees: PULEN Rugged Cover
- Put a ring on it: CoverON Magnetic Ring Case
- Oversized buttons: UAG Plyo Series
- Like a tank: CoverON Tank Series
Scouts honor: UAG Scout SeriesStaff Pick
The UAG Scout Case is great for those who want something that is both rugged while offering a minimal profile. The case comes in just a matte black colorway, but offers a non-slip grip and has a soft inner shell to help protect against drops.
Clearly beautiful: Osophter TPU Cover
Osophter's TPU Cover is one of the more basic cases available, but is still great for those who want a clear case to show off the new G Power. This case also offers reinforced corners and raised edges around the screen and camera module for added protection.
Like a glove: CoverON FlexGuard
If you're looking for a sleek case that says "no-nonsense" then you don't want to pass up on the Sucknakp Shock Absorption Cover. This case is made from TPU, which is great for accidental drops, and there are accurate cutouts for all of your ports, including the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Flower power: Starhemei Floral TPU Case
Those wanting something with a bit more personality will want the Starhemei Floral TPU Case. This case comes in three different variants, with a flower, grass and flowers, or purple flowers as options. And Starhemei offers a six-month warranty in the event that something is wrong with your case.
Added versatility: Simicoo Wallet Case
When you have a wallet case, that means it's one less thing that you have to carry in your pocket, backpack, or purse. The Simicoo Wallet is a great versatile option for those who want to just carry one thing around with them. There is a card slot, along with a pocket for cash or a couple of receipts, and there's a magnetic flap to keep the case closed when not in use.
360 degrees: PULEN Rugged Cover
PULEN's Rugged Cover provides 360 degrees of protection with TPU bumpers, a polycarbonate back shell, and a built-in screen protector. You can also put away any concerns about wireless charging compatibility, as this case is rated to work with your existing chargers. Plus, PULEN offers a lifetime warranty if any of the parts of your case deteriorate or "go bad" over time.
Put a ring on it: CoverON Magnetic Ring Case
Nobody wants their phone to drop out of their hands, but some folks don't want to mess around with PopSockets. That's where the CoverON Magnetic Ring Case saves the day. This case comes in seven different colors, and the ring holder rotates 360 degrees and doubles as a kickstand.
Oversized buttons: UAG Plyo Series
If the name of the game is protection, then you won't want to miss out on the UAG Plyo Series case. The Plyo provides military-grade protection while still being a lighter case than you may expect. UAG also added oversized buttons that are tactile and easy to find, so you won't have to fumble around trying to press the right buttons.
Like a tank: CoverON Tank Series
It can be difficult to find a case that offers fantastic protection while still being compatible with third-party screen protectors. That's exactly what you'll get with the CoverON Tank Case for the G Power. The case offers a hard polycarbonate back shell and a front bumper to lock everything into place.
Protect the Power
When it comes to finding the "right" case for the Moto G Power, there is no "wrong" answer, but our favorite of the lot is the UAG Scout case. You'll get a light construction, with a soft inner TPU shell and hard polycarbonate outer shell. The case meets military drop-test standards, and offers a non-slip grip to keep the phone in your hands and not on the ground.
Those looking for some added versatility won't want to look past the Simicoo Leather Wallet Case. You'll get four different colors to choose from, along with both a card slot and pocket for some of your cash. Plus, you can flip the cover back and prop up the G Power if you want to catch up on some Netflix. With the magnetic closure, you can rest easy knowing that your card and screen are secure and possible valuables won't fall out.
