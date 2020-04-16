Best Moto G Power Cases Android Central 2020

The Moto G Power could have the potential to steal the scene in 2020 with its humongous 5,000mAh battery and triple rear camera system. Plus, with the 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage, you get everything you could want in a budget package. You'll still need to pick up a case to keep the G Power chugging along and here are the best ones you can get.

Protect the Power

When it comes to finding the "right" case for the Moto G Power, there is no "wrong" answer, but our favorite of the lot is the UAG Scout case. You'll get a light construction, with a soft inner TPU shell and hard polycarbonate outer shell. The case meets military drop-test standards, and offers a non-slip grip to keep the phone in your hands and not on the ground.

Those looking for some added versatility won't want to look past the Simicoo Leather Wallet Case. You'll get four different colors to choose from, along with both a card slot and pocket for some of your cash. Plus, you can flip the cover back and prop up the G Power if you want to catch up on some Netflix. With the magnetic closure, you can rest easy knowing that your card and screen are secure and possible valuables won't fall out.