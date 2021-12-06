Best Moto G Power (2021) cases 2022

The Moto G Power, introduced earlier this year, is one of the best budget Android phones around, so it only makes sense to protect yours with one of the best Moto G Power (2021) cases. You just might be surprised how many reliable options there are to keep your battery champion safe from drops and scratches. Whether you prefer something minimalistic, something practical, or something with a bit more personality, here are the best Moto G Power cases for you.

Old reliable Spigen Rugged Armor Case $13 at Amazon Spigen has a reputation for making affordable, minimalistic, and protective cases, and that's exactly what you get with the Rugged Armor offering. Comprised of a combination of flexible TPU and rugged carbon fiber, you can rest assured that your Moto G Power (2021) will be safe from most drops and dings. Plus, it's lightweight, slim, and grippable. Tough as nails Urban Armor Gear Case $30 at Amazon While the Spigen will definitely take care of your phone, the Urban Armor Gear series is the way to go if you're looking for even more assurance. It conforms to MIL-STD 810G drop-test standards while remaining lightweight and pocketable. Simple, yet stylish Starhemei Slim Case $8 at Amazon This slim case gives you comparable protection and style to the Spigen case above, but at half the price. It's available in fiery red, navy blue, or classic black. The top and bottom of the rear panel are textured to aid in gripping the device, and at 0.35 inches thick, it won't take up too much space in your hand or your pocket. Flowery fun Yznoek TPU Case $7 at Amazon This mostly-transparent TPU case brings a bit of fun and personality to your Moto G Power (2021). Not only can you see the Motorola logo and color of your phone, but you can choose to bring additional flair in the form of peony, white lace, floral, or sunflower patterns. The case easily pops on, and it has reinforced corners for added protection. Carryall case Simicoo Flip Leather Wallet Case $11 at Amazon Who says a phone case can't be practical and look good too? This wallet case from Simicoo features a magnetic enclosure to keep your screen protected while not in use. It also features slots to hold cards, cash, or identification. You can pick one up in a gorgeous turquoise blue, romantic red, stately gray, or basic black. Bright and bold Palbyes SIlicone Case From $5 at Amazon If you liked the idea of the decorative case above, you have even more options to choose from. We've found these bright and daring TPU protective cases that really bring a splash to your Moto G Power (2021). Our favorite is the flame pattern, but there are other floral patterns if that's more your thing.

What are the best Moto G Power (2021) cases?

The Moto G Power (2021) is one of the best Android phones under 400 bucks, and its predecessor has even graced our vaunted list of the best Android phones available. While it may not be quite as good of a deal as the first generation, it's still a great buy for those looking to maximize their specs and minimize their spending.

We think the best-case option for the 2021 G Power is the dependable Spigen Rugged Armor case. It manages to be both understated and stylish and is one of the best protective slim cases around.

There are plenty of more exciting and exotic-looking cases from lesser-known manufacturers, so if you're looking to add a bit of pop to your phone without breaking the bank, consider one of these fun floral prints from Yznoek. Whichever option you decide to go with, you're sure to come away with a good-looking and protective shield for your prized smartphone.