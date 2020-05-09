Best Low-profile Exercise Machines for Home Gyms Android Central 2020

We all appreciate the ability to get our workout done at home, especially when at-home workouts are rapidly gaining in popularity (and necessity). As much as we want to get our sweat on in the comfort of our own living spaces, the truth is, some of us just don't have a ton of room. That's why we created this list of the best low-profile exercise machines for home gyms. Our favorite is the LifePro Waver Vibration Plate because it offers a complete full body workout on a small, easily storable, vibrational plate. However, you can't go wrong with any products that made this list. These machines were designed with smaller spaces in mind, so you can do big workouts in compact places.

You can build muscle and improve your overall fitness and flexibility with this low-profile waver vibration plate. Just jump on the platform to instantly start sculpting the body and booty of your dreams. This waver creates a full body vibration that stimulates musculature, causing extra muscle contraction and increased muscle activation at all stages of your workout. The benefits you'll get from your vibration platform go far beyond building muscle. You'll boost your metabolism and improve circulation to burn unwanted fat while increasing bone density and suppressing joint stress when you hop on this platform. This machine is also wonderful for therapeutic purposes and pain management. If you incorporate yoga straps and/or resistance bands, you can tone and strengthen your upper and lower body at the same time. This machine features a unique design, a user-friendly display, and multi-speed activation. With a huge range of speed settings, you can maximize your workouts according to your fitness level. Wheels are attached for easy maneuverability and storage and it comes with a remote for convenient commands. An online professional training manual and ebook are included, too, so you can get instant access to free workout videos from professional coaches. This machine is on the pricier side, but it's highly reviewed and beloved by thousands. LifePro offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and excellent customer service if you ever have an issue, so we believe it's well worth the investment. Pros: Compact/sleek design

Wheels for easy maneuverability and storage

Full body workout

Multi-speed/multi-level

Free access to online videos Cons: Pricey

Best Value: Sunny Health and Fitness Twist Stepper

This cool 2-in-1 elliptical twist stepper helps you tone your thighs and buttocks while achieving a challenging cardiovascular workout and toning your arms. You get a lot for a little with this machine, so we feel it's a great value. It will help you work deep muscles in hard to reach places without putting stress on your joints. This machine is durable and built to last. Its heavy-duty steel construction provides years of reliable use and its oversized, slip-resistant foot plates will keep you firmly planted throughout your entire workout. It features a digital monitor. The LCD display shows total steps, time, calories burned, and rep count. Its adjustable height makes it accessible for all different kinds of users. The removable exercise bands work your arms, chest, back, and shoulders while the foot pads work your lower body — all for a great total body workout. It should be noted that some users reported the steps on this machine being small and that the pedal placement and feet positioning was a bit awkward. Pros: Great value

Total body workout

LCD stat display

Removable exercise bands

Durable build Cons: Small steps

Awkward pedal placement

Best Low-profile Bike: Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike

This highly rated, folding exercise bike is super compact at just 31 inches long, 19 inches wide, and 46 inches tall. Its folded dimensions measure 22-by-20-by-55.5 inches, making it perfect for compact spaces and smaller home gyms. It is easily adjustable to fit users from from 5 feet three inches to six feet one inch tall and can support up to 300 pounds. It features an easy-to-read, large window LCD display that indicates distance, calories burned, time, speed, and other stats. It also has hand pulse sensors for monitoring your target heart rate and calculating accurate calorie burn. This space saving design can easily be folded to nearly half the assembled size and can be easily moved with the attached transportation wheels. There are eight levels of tension on this magnetic tension control system, which allows the user to adjust the tension level for varying degrees of difficulty throughout their workouts. It should be noted that the seat that comes with this bike is very large and wide. It is unlike typical road or mountain bike seats and cannot be swapped out for a replacement. Also, if you fall outside the aforementioned heigh perimeters, this is not the bike for you. Pros: Compact/foldable design

Large LCD stat display

Heart rate sensors

Eight tension levels Cons: Wide/large seat

Specific height requirements

Best Low-profile Treadmill: Miageek 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

This 2-in-1 folding treadmill features two sport modes: It can be used flat (without arm rails) as an under desk or walking treadmill, or as a running treadmill (with the arm rails raised). This foldable treadmill is compact and features wheels for easy transport and compact storage. Its powerful 2.25 HP continuous duty motor works quietly regardless of the speed and intensity of your workout, and it offers a wide speed range from 0.4 – 7.5 miles per hour. It has a seven-layer shock-absorbing structure and an anti-skid noise reduction running belt that provides safe cushioning for your back, joints, knees, and ankles. It also offers a spacious walking area of 16-by-4 inches. This machine has a multi-functional LED display that allows users to track progress in speed, distance, time, and calories burned. It has a built-in Bluetooth speaker and phone bracket so you can listen to music or watch TV when you're getting your workout on. You can also change your speed or stop in an instant with the remote control. With the easy-to-reach safety key, this treadmill will stop immediately in emergency situations. On the downside, this treadmill is very compact. It works great for smaller/shorter physiques, but is not ideal for taller/larger people. Definitely consider the product dimensions in relation to yours before purchasing. Some users also complained of the setup instructions being confusing. Pros: Foldable/compact

2-in-1

Built-in Buetooth speakers

LED display

Safety key Cons: Not great for larger/taller people

Confusing instructions

Best Upper Body Machine: Iron Chest Master Push Up Machine