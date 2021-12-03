Best Low-profile Exercise Machines for Home Gyms 2022

If you're trying to get your workout on at home, but are struggling to find one of the best low-profile exercise machines for your home gym, check out this list. We all appreciate the ability and convenience of working out at home, especially when these kinds of workouts are rapidly gaining in popularity (and necessity). As much as we want to get our sweat on in the comfort of our own living spaces, the truth is, some of us just don't have a ton of room. That's why we created this list of the best low-profile exercise machines for home gyms. Our favorite is the Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate because it offers a complete full body workout on a small, easily storable, vibrational plate and is excellent for pain management and physical therapy. However, you can't go wrong with any of the products that made this cut. These machines were designed with compact spaces in mind, so you can do big workouts in small places.

Best Overall: Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate

You can build muscle and improve your overall fitness and flexibility with this low-profile waver vibration plate. This waver creates a full body vibration that stimulates musculature, causing extra muscle contraction and increased muscle activation at all stages of your workout.

You can boost your metabolism and improve circulation to burn unwanted fat while increasing bone density and suppressing joint stress. This machine is also wonderful for physical therapy and pain management. If you incorporate yoga straps and/or resistance bands, you can tone and strengthen your upper and lower body at the same time.

This machine features a compact design, user-friendly display, and multi-speed activation. With a huge range of speed settings, you can maximize your workouts according to your fitness level. Wheels are attached for easy maneuverability and storage and it comes with a remote control for convenient commands. An online professional training manual and ebook are included so you can get instant access to free workout videos from professional coaches.

This machine is on the pricier side, but it's highly reviewed and loved by many. LifePro offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and excellent customer service if you ever have an issue, so we believe it's well worth the investment.

Reasons to buy + Compact/sleek design + Wheels for easy maneuverability and storage + Full body workout + Multi-speed/multi-level + Free access to online videos Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Best Value: Sunny Health and Fitness Twist Stepper

This cool 2-in-1 elliptical twist stepper tones your thighs and booty while giving a challenging cardiovascular workout and toning your arms at the same time. You get a lot for a little with this machine, so we think it's a great value. It will help you work deep muscles in hard to reach places without putting stress on your joints.

This machine is durable and built to last. The heavy-duty steel construction is sturdy and its oversized, slip-resistant foot plates will keep you planted in place throughout your entire workout. It features an LCD digital monitor that displays steps, time, calories burned, and rep count. Its adjustable height makes it accessible for users of different heights, and it comes with removable exercise bands for a complete full body workout.

It should be noted that some users reported the steps on this machine being small and that the pedal placement and foot positioning was a bit awkward.

Reasons to buy + Full body workout + LCD stat display + Removable exercise bands + Durable build, compact design Reasons to avoid - Small steps - Awkward pedal placement

Best Low-profile Bike: Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike

This highly rated exercise bike is super compact and foldable making it perfect for smaller spaces and home gyms. It's easily adjustable, can accommodate users of different heights, and can support up to 300 pounds. It features an easy to read, large window LCD display that shows distance, calories burned, time, speed, and other stats. It also has hand pulse sensors for monitoring your target heart rate and calculating accurate calorie burn.

This space saving design can easily be folded to nearly half the assembled size and can conveniently be moved with the attached transportation wheels. There are eight levels of resistance on this magnetic tension control system, which allows the user to adjust the resistance level for varying degrees of difficulty throughout their workouts.

It should be noted that the seat that comes with this bike is very large and wide. It is unlike typical road or mountain bike seats and cannot be swapped out for a replacement. Also, if you fall outside the aforementioned height perimeters, this is not the bike for you.

Reasons to buy + Compact, foldable design + Large LCD stat display + Heart rate sensors + Eight tension levels Reasons to avoid - Wide/large seat - Specific height requirements

Best Low-profile Treadmill: GoPlus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

This 2-in-1 folding treadmill is innovative and space saving. When the arm rails are raised, it can operate at faster speeds and be used for walking, jogging, and running. When the arm rails are lowered, it can operate at slower speeds and be used for walking and jogging.

It features a quiet, but powerful motor and a shock reduction system to protect your knees and joints. The LED display shows time, speed, distance, and calories. It also has a Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to your favorite music while you work out and a remote control for commands.

On the downside, you have to completely remove the arms if you'd like to use this machine lying flat, they don't simply fold down which is a design flaw in our opinion. It also has a pretty narrow running tread. It's great for smaller builds but might not work well for larger builds. It's pretty heavy so you might need assistance moving it, especially when it arrives at your door.

Reasons to buy + 2-in-1 folding treadmill + Quiet + Bluetooth speaker + LED stat display Reasons to avoid - Arm rails must be completely removed to lie flat - Narrow running tread - Heavy

Best Upper Body Machine: Iron Chest Master Push Up Machine

This low-profile upper body machine helps you build, sculpt, and define your upper body. It features six iron power contractor bands that give you the resistance necessary to build strength all throughout your upper body. You can combine bench press, dumbbell press, push-up, cable crossovers, pec deck, and dumbbell fly exercises with this machine, so you're really getting a 6-in-1 product.

When you use the Iron Chest Master, you work in a natural "arc movement," going through a full range of motion. This allows you to rapidly develop a bigger, stronger, leaner chest. This high-quality, precision machine is portable and easy to store. No need for weights, bars, racks, stands, or a bench in your personal home gym — this bad boy will get the job done, and it's great for beginners and expert bodybuilders alike!

Most purchasers loved this product, but some complained of it not being super durable, the screws shaking loose, and it not gliding smoothly.

Reasons to buy + Great chest builder/toner + Six exercises in one + Compact and portable Reasons to avoid - Product inconsistencies

Bottom line

Whatever space you're working with at home, we've got the perfect exercise machine for you on this list. We specifically looked for the best low-profile exercise machines for home gyms and smaller spaces. Whether you're looking to tone your upper body, lower body, or you want a full body workout, we've found your new favorite workout buddy.

We love the Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate because it offers a multi-speed vibration that stimulates musculature causing extra muscle contraction and increased muscle activation at all stages of your workout. It can also be used for muscle rehabilitation and pain management so it's a versatile little piece of machinery that's flat, compact, and easily storible. Whatever your home workout needs are, we've found the perfect low-profile product on this list of the best low-profile exercise machines for home gyms.

Credits — The woman that worked on this guide

Nicolette Roux is a master fitness instructor and health enthusiast from sunny Los Angeles. She highly values being able to get a powerful workout in the comfort of her small home gym and fully stands behind all of the products that made this cut.