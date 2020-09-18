Best Lenovo Chromebook Duet Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the sleekest 2-in-1 Chromebooks available. Its 10-inch FHD touchscreen is really handy for whatever work you're dealing with at the moment. Screen protectors can be a great way to protect your investment and even take some of that harsh glare away from your screen. Of course, knowing what the best Lenovo Chromebook Duet screen protectors are will be difficult. We've taken the guesswork out of it by rounding up the best screen protectors available for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet.

Tempered protection: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

When it comes to overall protection, Supershieldz has quickly become a recognized name – especially among users who buy their screen protectors off Amazon and other online marketplaces. Offering cheap but reliable products, it comes with anti-scratch protection and bubble-free installation. It's easy to slap on your new Chromebook without a lot of hassle, and it even includes a 9H hardness rating, which gives you an unrivaled amount of screen protection for a low price.

Matte to the max: Dmax Armor Premium Screen Protector

Dmax is another fairly well-known brand for screen protectors, and this handy 3-pack offers a solid amount of protection for an easy-to-justify price tag. It comes with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint protection, helping keep your screen clear despite the extra protection. It's not nearly as strong as a tempered glass protector, but for those who love a nice, smooth matte finish, it's a steal of a deal.

A little privacy, please: Synvy Privacy Screen Protector Film

Sometimes you're less worried about scratches and dropping your Chromebook than you are about someone reading things over your shoulder. That's where screen protectors like the Synvy Privacy Film come in handy. By adding an anti-spy protector to your Lenovo Chromebook Duet, you can work in peace, knowing that nobody is going to be stealing a glance at your business from over your shoulder. It doesn't offer nearly the protection of other screen protectors out there, but this one is a must-have for those who value their privacy above all else. It's rated with a 4H hardness rating and sports a 100% bubble-free adhesive to help it stick to your screen without issue.

No frills: Supershieldz HD Clear Shield Protector

If you want to stick with Supershieldz, but don't need something as heavy-duty as a tempered glass protector, then the Supershieldz HD Clear Shield Protector is your basic, no-frills screen protector in a handy 3-pack. There's not a hardness rating for this particular protector, but sometimes you just need a little something extra to give you that sense of security. It will protect your screen from daily scratches, dust, and scrapes, but don't expect it to hold up to a razor or anything like that. It's made from high-quality Japanese PET film, which means it will install easy and remove without leftover residue when you need to replace it.

Slim pickings; Clear winners

When it comes to finding the perfect screen protector for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet, you aren't going to find yourself overflowing with options. Despite the lack of options, though, you still have a choice to make. If you want the maximum amount of protection you can get, then you're going to want to go with the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector.

Not only does it offer the highest hardness rating of the available screen protectors, but it even comes with anti-scratch protection. The 2.5D rounded edge also means you don't have to worry about any harsh corners stabbing your hand during use, giving you maximum comfort and protection all in one package.

Of course, the Dmax Armor Premium Screen Protector 3-pack isn't a bad option, either. The built-in anti-glare and anti-fingerprint protection, along with the matte finish, makes for a solid bit of protection without going overboard. With multiple protectors, you won't have to purchase any more screen protectors down the line, either.

