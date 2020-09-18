Best Lenovo Chromebook Duet Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the sleekest 2-in-1 Chromebooks available. Its 10-inch FHD touchscreen is really handy for whatever work you're dealing with at the moment. Screen protectors can be a great way to protect your investment and even take some of that harsh glare away from your screen. Of course, knowing what the best Lenovo Chromebook Duet screen protectors are will be difficult. We've taken the guesswork out of it by rounding up the best screen protectors available for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet.

Slim pickings; Clear winners

When it comes to finding the perfect screen protector for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet, you aren't going to find yourself overflowing with options. Despite the lack of options, though, you still have a choice to make. If you want the maximum amount of protection you can get, then you're going to want to go with the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector.

Not only does it offer the highest hardness rating of the available screen protectors, but it even comes with anti-scratch protection. The 2.5D rounded edge also means you don't have to worry about any harsh corners stabbing your hand during use, giving you maximum comfort and protection all in one package.

Of course, the Dmax Armor Premium Screen Protector 3-pack isn't a bad option, either. The built-in anti-glare and anti-fingerprint protection, along with the matte finish, makes for a solid bit of protection without going overboard. With multiple protectors, you won't have to purchase any more screen protectors down the line, either.