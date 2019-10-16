Best Leather Cases for Pixel 4 Android Central 2019

The Pixel 4 has arrived, and as expected, it's a good-looking phone. Gone is Google's two-tone back, as we now have a single sheet of glass paired with a trusty aluminum frame. It's a nice aesthetic, but you know what would make it even better? A leather case. Here are the best ones that we've found.

These are the best leather Pixel 4 cases...so far

The Pixel 4 is brand-new, and as such, accessory companies are still in the process of getting their products listed for the world to see. We'll regularly come back and update this with the best options as they become available.

With that said, the best leather case you can get right now is the KEZiHOME Genuine Leather Case. The genuine leather construction is fantastic, and we love how it manages to fit a credit card pocket into such a slim form factor. Plus, when you consider how high-quality a case you're getting, the price is quite reasonable.

Another option worth considering is the Newseego 2-in-1 Wallet Folio. While this is the most expensive pick on our list, getting what's essentially two cases in one is pretty darn cool. Not only that, the functionality it provides is unmatched when it comes to leather cases.

There are already a ton of great Pixel 4 cases out there, but if leather cases are what you're after, these are our top picks.

