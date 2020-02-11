Best Leather Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus Android Central 2020
In the constantly growing world of Android flagships, one of the most noteworthy right now is the Galaxy S20+. It's a phone that has a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 processor, and an impressive array of rear cameras. All of that is to say that it's a darn good phone. However, without the right case, it's susceptible to severe damage. A leather case will ensure this doesn't happen, while simultaneously giving your S20+ a touch of elegance.
- Dual functionality: FYY Magnetic Detachable Wallet Case
- Discrete storage: Venoro PU Leather Wallet Case
- As real as it gets: FYY Luxury Cowhide Genuine Leather Case
- Slim and lightweight: Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover
- A color for everyone: OCASE PU Leather Flip Case
- So soft: DUX DUCIS Genuine Leather Wallet Case
Dual functionality: FYY Magnetic Detachable Wallet CaseStaff Pick
There are a ton of great leather cases out there for the Galaxy S20+, but one of the best ones is FYY's Magnetic Detachable Wallet Case. On its own, this is a protective case that offers excellent durability with a stylish PU leather back. The back also happens to be magnetic, which allows it to attach to the included wallet portion that gives you card slots, a cash pocket, and coverage for the front of the phone.
Discrete storage: Venoro PU Leather Wallet Case
Feeling a little intimidated by FYY's case? No worries. Another leather option we recommend is this one from Venoro. The wallet portion of this case is permanently attached, but we like how it's positioned on the back of the S20+ rather than the front. This helps keep your cards discrete, along with always keeping the display accessible. You're also getting impressive durability and premium PU leather.
As real as it gets: FYY Luxury Cowhide Genuine Leather Case
PU leather is great and all, but if you want a case that's made out of legit cowhide, FYY once again has something for you. This particular case is made out of genuine leather, giving you that look and feel PU leather just can't match. It's available in two colors (Black and Wine Red), has RFID blocking technology, and can store up to three credit cards along with spare cash. It's expensive but worth every penny.
Slim and lightweight: Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover
On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have the Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover. This is one of the most affordable cases on our list, and as you might expect, achieves this by using PU leather. Olixar's PU leather does look and feel quite good, and this case also gives you two credit card slots, a built-in kickstand function, and comes with a two-year warranty to cover your purchase. For the price, it's a great offer.
A color for everyone: OCASE PU Leather Flip Case
By design, leather cases almost always look great. The natural browns and blacks often found here are lovely, but what if you want to go beyond that? Enter the OCASE PU Leather Flip Case. This is a leather wallet case that's available in Black, Blue, Brown, Burgundy, and Red — all of which look fantastic. The case also gives you three card slots, a money pocket, RFID blocking, and a built-in kickstand.
So soft: DUX DUCIS Genuine Leather Wallet Case
One of the reasons leather cases are so popular is that they feel nice. A soothing leather texture is much more enjoyable than cold glass, and it's something DUX DUCIS understands better than anyone. In addition to being made out of genuine leather, this case features a layer of sponge underneath it that creates an ultra-soft feeling we can't get enough of. Seriously — it's that good.
Get only the best leather case for your Galaxy S20+
The Galaxy S20+ is a fine phone on its own, but with a leather case, you can keep it safe throughout your daily use without compromising its good looks. Overall, we think the case that does this the best is the FYY Magnetic Detachable Wallet Case.
What puts this case in a tier higher than the competition is its 2-in-1 design. You have a wallet case when you want it, or a regular protective case when you don't want/need the added bulk. This effectively gives you two cases in one package, and while you're getting PU leather instead of the real deal, the functionality of this case is so good that we don't mind.
That said, if you're a stickler for genuine leather, FYY has another good option with the FYY Luxury Cowhide Genuine Leather Case. You get real leather, plenty of room for cards, a pocket for cash, and RFID blocking technology to keep your payment information safe. Yes, it's a little pricey, but we think it's well worth it.
