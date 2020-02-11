Best Leather Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus Android Central 2020

In the constantly growing world of Android flagships, one of the most noteworthy right now is the Galaxy S20+. It's a phone that has a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 processor, and an impressive array of rear cameras. All of that is to say that it's a darn good phone. However, without the right case, it's susceptible to severe damage. A leather case will ensure this doesn't happen, while simultaneously giving your S20+ a touch of elegance.

Get only the best leather case for your Galaxy S20+

The Galaxy S20+ is a fine phone on its own, but with a leather case, you can keep it safe throughout your daily use without compromising its good looks. Overall, we think the case that does this the best is the FYY Magnetic Detachable Wallet Case.

What puts this case in a tier higher than the competition is its 2-in-1 design. You have a wallet case when you want it, or a regular protective case when you don't want/need the added bulk. This effectively gives you two cases in one package, and while you're getting PU leather instead of the real deal, the functionality of this case is so good that we don't mind.

That said, if you're a stickler for genuine leather, FYY has another good option with the FYY Luxury Cowhide Genuine Leather Case. You get real leather, plenty of room for cards, a pocket for cash, and RFID blocking technology to keep your payment information safe. Yes, it's a little pricey, but we think it's well worth it.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.