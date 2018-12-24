Whether you've just picked up the Huawei P20 Pro, or you've been enjoying it since its launch earlier in 2018, it's never a bad time to pick up a good protective case. Like any glass-bodied handset, the P20 Pro can pick up nicks and scratches in day-to-day use, and a quality case like the options below is certainly cheaper than a screen or back replacement. Personally I'm digging the P20 Pro Smart View Flip Cover, but there are plenty to choose from.

High-end smartphones like the Huawei P20 Pro are more expensive than ever to repair or replace, and that means more of us are thinking about using a case on a daily basis. For me, nothing beats the versatility of Huawei's own smart flip case. But whatever your preference, you'll find plenty of great options in the list above.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.