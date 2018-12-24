Whether you've just picked up the Huawei P20 Pro, or you've been enjoying it since its launch earlier in 2018, it's never a bad time to pick up a good protective case. Like any glass-bodied handset, the P20 Pro can pick up nicks and scratches in day-to-day use, and a quality case like the options below is certainly cheaper than a screen or back replacement. Personally I'm digging the P20 Pro Smart View Flip Cover, but there are plenty to choose from.
Flipping stylish
Huawei Smart View Flip Cover
This soft-touch case for the P20 Pro is made by Huawei itself, and protects the entire body and screen of the phone while it's closed, ensuring you'll avoid any nasty surprises. The front face of this flip case is also translucent, allowing you to see the date, time, missed calls and your step progress without fully powering up the device.
Automotive Attachment
Huawei Car Case for P20 Pro
For quick and easy docking in your car, this official Huawei case features an attachment area around the back, while also protecting the vulnerable sides and back of the handset. It boasts a simple, smart design with a soft-touch finish and only a little added bulk.
Clear and simple
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Liquid Crystal Clear Case
The Huawei P20 Pro has a gorgeous curved glass design, and a clear case like this will let you protect your phone from nicks, dents and scratches without hiding it away completely. Spigen's Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear case is fully translucent, while the durable TPU material ensures the phone is protected from everything daily life can throw at it.
Stylish Flair
Huawei Official Hard Shell Case
This official Huawei case can add a splash of color to your phone, with a stylish blue gradient design. (There's also a plain black version available This case has a distinctive look that fits with the style of the phone, while ensuring the glass rear panel and metal corners are fully protected. What's more, the polished back panel mirrors the feel of the phone itself.
Wallet case
Ferilinso Wallet Case for P20 Pro
This popular wallet case for the Huawei P20 Pro comes in seven color options and also doubles as a kickstand, making it great for watching movies when you're out and about. Like any good wallet case, there's plenty of space for payment cards, business cards and cash, and the entire assembly is furnished in premium leather. For extra ease-of-use, there's also a leather wrist strap and magnetic clasp.
Sleek and svelte
ORNARTO slim fit shell case
Using a case to your Huawei P20 Pro doesn't have to mean adding unnecessary bulk. This slimline case from ORNARTO protects the back and sides of your phone with a super-thin 0.7mm shell, and with five colors available you're sure to find something to match your personal style.
Extreme Protection
SUPCASE Full Body Rugged Holster Cover
Sometimes you need to know your phone's protected whatever life throws at it. So when you need extreme protection, this full-body rugged holster case from SUPCASE has you covered. It's a shock-resistant dual-layer case that protects the P20 Pro's body and screen from damage, with precisely-crafted cutouts for the cameras and buttons. Better still, a built-in kickstand means it's also great for kicking back and enjoying some video.
High-end smartphones like the Huawei P20 Pro are more expensive than ever to repair or replace, and that means more of us are thinking about using a case on a daily basis. For me, nothing beats the versatility of Huawei's own smart flip case. But whatever your preference, you'll find plenty of great options in the list above.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.