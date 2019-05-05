The Huawei P30 Pro a flagship phone that you'll definitely want to show off to everyone you meet, and its ridiculous camera might inspire you to explore some riskier locales in an effort to snap some epic photos for the 'Gram. No matter what adventures you and your P30 Pro head out on, you're going to want to keep it protected. With summer just around the corner and the outdoors calling out to be explored, there's no better time to invest in a heavy duty case for your P30 Pro.
Rugged and slim: Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff pick
The Spigen Rugged Armor case is our top pick because it does a great job of balancing rugged protection with a slim form factor. It does the basics really well with a TPU design offers great protection, tactile button covers, and Spigen's Air Cushion Technology offers reinforced corners that helps to keep the phone safe from even the nastiest of drops.
Hip holster included: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
It wouldn't be a proper rugged case list without an appearance from the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro series. This is a tried and tested design for a rugged phone case that provides heavy duty protection along with a ton of grippy accents around the backside. It also ships with a belt clip holster that doubles as a kickstand for handsfree media viewing.
Heavy duty: Futanwei Dual Layer
Futanwei's heavy duty case for the P30 Pro is big and bulky — and exactly the case you need if you're known to drop your phone like it's hot. It's available in a multitude of colors and features a dual-layer design that aims to keep the P30 Pro safe from just about anything. On top of that, it just looks really cool.
Something different: Ringke Fusion-X
The Ringke Fusion-X is a great rugged case to consider if you want your phone stand out from the crowd. It's a given that the P30 Pro is stunning all on its own, but the combination of a clear case with a rugged and stylish bumper on the Fusion-X is a look you won't find anywhere else.
Rugged and clear: Ringke Fusion
Slightly less rugged than the Fusion X, this crystal clear case from Rinkge is still heavy duty enough to protect your phone from nasty drops because it combines a shock absorbing TPU bumper with a rigid PC backplate. And because it's a clear case you'll always have a clear view of your phone.
For underwater photography: BasicStock Waterproof Case
The IP68 P30 Pro is pretty water resistant on its own, but if you've checked out the underwater camera mode you'll know Huawei still recommends you put your phone in a proper waterproof case for it. This rugged waterproof case should do a trick that's also available with an optional floating wrist strap.
There's lots of rugged options to choose from
Because the P30 Pro is not officially available in the US, it would seem that some of the bigger brands that would usually make rugged cases have decided to hold off on producing products for the P30 Pro — here's looking at your OtterBox and LifeProof.
But that doesn't meant here's a shortage of worthy options to choose form. As almost always, my top recommendation is the Spigen Rugged Armor which offers the best pocket-friendly protection for your phone. Another well-trusted case style is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series but that's also one of the most expensive options at the moment. If protecting your budget is also a priority, check out the affordable Futanwei Dual Layer Rugged Case which offers beefy protection at a great price.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.