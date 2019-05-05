The Huawei P30 Pro a flagship phone that you'll definitely want to show off to everyone you meet, and its ridiculous camera might inspire you to explore some riskier locales in an effort to snap some epic photos for the 'Gram. No matter what adventures you and your P30 Pro head out on, you're going to want to keep it protected. With summer just around the corner and the outdoors calling out to be explored, there's no better time to invest in a heavy duty case for your P30 Pro.

There's lots of rugged options to choose from

Because the P30 Pro is not officially available in the US, it would seem that some of the bigger brands that would usually make rugged cases have decided to hold off on producing products for the P30 Pro — here's looking at your OtterBox and LifeProof.

But that doesn't meant here's a shortage of worthy options to choose form. As almost always, my top recommendation is the Spigen Rugged Armor which offers the best pocket-friendly protection for your phone. Another well-trusted case style is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series but that's also one of the most expensive options at the moment. If protecting your budget is also a priority, check out the affordable Futanwei Dual Layer Rugged Case which offers beefy protection at a great price.

