Best Green Tech Products and Accessories Android Central 2020

Earth Day has arrived and it's a better time than ever to sit back and take stock in the various products that you use in the home. Some products just get the job done, but they can be replaced with more environmentally-conscientious products that do the same great job and sometimes even better. These are the best "green" tech products and accessories that can help you do more for our beautiful planet.

Our favorite smart lights

Smart light bulbs might not seem like eco-friendly products on the surface, but you can cut down on energy costs by setting up specific schedules, along with creating different "moods" based on what you're doing in the home. Here are some of our favorite options.

Solar products

The environmental benefits of solar are obvious, but when you think of most solar products, they tend to be expensive. These solar-powered devices though allow you to take advantage of the sun's power without breaking the bank.

Made from sustainable materials

A lot of the eco-friendly movement needs to start in manufacturing. Luckily, a lot of companies have begun using sustainable or biodegradable materials to create some fantastic products.

Check your energy efficiency

A lot of your devices, especially in your household, might not be eco-friendly, and that's okay! You can purchase other products to help monitor how energy efficient you're being. Being able to view your consumption will allow you to cut back in areas where possible, like maybe not wasting a bunch of water when brushing your teeth or hand-washing dishes.

Other eco-friendly accessories

There are so many tech accessories on the market, and some just don't fit into any one category. Here we break down some of our favorite accessories, which includes some interesting ways to save on paper.

Live a greener lifestyle with the right tech

It's impossible to pick just one product that is great for your new green lifestyle. But if you have analyzed what you're using and want somewhere to start, what better way to do so than with the Philips Hue system. This Starter Kit includes three smart light bulbs, along with the central hub that is needed to get everything up and running. Then you can create specific schedules and connect up to 50 different lights to the Hub to truly make your home lighting smarter than ever.

Another exciting and "green" product comes from Pela, with its biodegradable cases for a slew of smartphones. These cases are 100% compostable, as they are made from a plant-based biopolymer while being extremely durable and protective. And in addition to offering case options for many flagship smartphones, Pela will donate a certain percentage of every sale to various Ocean Cleanup and Preservation Initiatives. So you'll get a great-looking case and can feel good about helping the earth at the same time.