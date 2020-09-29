Best Pixel 4a 5G Cases Android Central 2020
While the Pixel 4a 5G isn't going to be winning any beauty contests, the best Google Pixel 4a 5G cases will jazz up this affordable 5G phone. Protecting your investment is paramount, but let's get real, life's too short for boring phone cases. Thankfully, these Pixel 4a 5G cases are anything but boring.
Keep it safe: Tudia DualShield Merge Series
Tudia's Merge Series has been protecting Pixels big and small for years, and if you need some heavy duty support for your Pixel 4a 5G from Day One, this case will do the job for less than a large pizza.
Like the Pixel 4a, we're not getting any fun colors for the Google Pixel 4a 5G, so why not grab a colorful case to pick of the slack? The Colorful Series is so thin you'll forget it's there, but it still adds a bit of grip.
See the bright red strips in the corners of this case? That's shock-absorbing gel, which should help your Pixel 4a 5G survive 8-foot drops. There's also a built-in kickstand near the bottom of the case.
This folio case has slots for three cards and a cash flap inside, but you also get an extra card slot on the front of the case for cards you use most often like a student ID.
This slim case will add grip and a little bit of style while guarding your Google Pixel 4a 5G from scratches and drops, and it also comes with two screen protector films to protect the front of the phone, too.
This leather-backed case gives you a rich feel on the back while still offering up the better grip and protection of TPU on the bumper. The Newborn Series comes in four colors, including red and a dashing blue.
The best Google Pixel 4a 5G cases give you grip and glamour
The Google Pixel 4a 5G doesn't get a sexy minty green color like the Google Pixel 5, but these cases can give us plenty of style and add an extra layer (or two) of protection while they do. The Tudia DualShield gives us cyan blue and rose gold while also being sturdy enough to last for years, but if you're after more subdued colors, the Simisoo Vintage Leather wallet case has a deep teal, burgundy, and a creamy tan.
If you're tastes skew more towards the thin, the GESMA TPU Case isn't very colorful, but it adds tons of grip without bulking up your new Pixel. We'll see more cases for the Pixel 4a 5G arrive in the next few weeks, but given the odd release cycle of the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G this year, some name-brand casemakers might skip it and only release cases for the Pixel 5.
