Best Pixel 4a 5G Cases Android Central 2020

While the Pixel 4a 5G isn't going to be winning any beauty contests, the best Google Pixel 4a 5G cases will jazz up this affordable 5G phone. Protecting your investment is paramount, but let's get real, life's too short for boring phone cases. Thankfully, these Pixel 4a 5G cases are anything but boring.

The best Google Pixel 4a 5G cases give you grip and glamour

The Google Pixel 4a 5G doesn't get a sexy minty green color like the Google Pixel 5, but these cases can give us plenty of style and add an extra layer (or two) of protection while they do. The Tudia DualShield gives us cyan blue and rose gold while also being sturdy enough to last for years, but if you're after more subdued colors, the Simisoo Vintage Leather wallet case has a deep teal, burgundy, and a creamy tan.

If you're tastes skew more towards the thin, the GESMA TPU Case isn't very colorful, but it adds tons of grip without bulking up your new Pixel. We'll see more cases for the Pixel 4a 5G arrive in the next few weeks, but given the odd release cycle of the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G this year, some name-brand casemakers might skip it and only release cases for the Pixel 5.