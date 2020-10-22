Best Dell PC Accessories Android Central 2020
Dell and its subsidiary Alienware make some of the best PC accessories on the market, both for their own PCs and laptops and for other PC brands. We've looked through their collection of mice, keyboards, speakers, docking stations, webcams and other useful accessories for your computer, and picked the best devices that you should consider using with your PC rig.
Your starter display: Dell 24" Monitor (P2419H)Staff Pick
As a primary PC screen or external monitor for your laptop, this 24-inch, 1080p model checks all the boxes. Its adjustable stand lets you tilt or pivot it for the best viewing angle, anti-glare and blue light filters will protect your eyes during long work days, and its thin design will help it fit on any desk. A 1000:1 contrast ratio with 300 nits of brightness and 16.7 million colors give you a vibrant display for the price.
Lightning-fast refresh and input: Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF)
Along with the same adjustable base, ISP panel for great side viewing angles, and 400 nits of brightness to match the cheaper Dell P2419H monitor, you get gaming-specific features like a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms of input lag and NVIDIA G-SYNC, so fast-paced games never stutter and your clicks and taps instantly register on screen. While not meant for 4K gaming, it's perfect for online games that require more than 60 FPS.
QHD resolution and color fidelity: Dell UltraSharp 27" Monitor (U2719D)
Unlike the other Dell monitors above, this UltraSharp model is designed to make your content look vivid and clear in 2560x1440 resolution, while also giving you a few extra inches of workspace. With 99% sRGB and 85% DCI-P3 color coverage, your streamed videos or creative work should look exactly as they should.
For all your devices: Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
This keyboard-mouse combo is handy if you have multiple PCs, laptops, 2-in-1s or tablets you frequently switch between, as these accessories support both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 and let you swap between two devices instantly by pressing a button. With Microsoft Swift Pair, 36-month battery life and 1600 DPI mouse sensor, these accessories are a reliable purchase.
Clip on for conference calls: Dell Pro Stereo Soundbar AE515M
Add cheap stereo sound to any Dell monitor. You get a 90Hz to 20kHz range from 5W of power through this 17.4" x 2.4" x 1.4" soundbar, which has a 3.5mm jack to plug in headphones or your phone via an aux cable to play your music while you work. Its dual mics and echo cancellation make it ideal for picking up your voice during business calls.
Dual Bluetooth and Wi-Fi: Dell Mobile Pro Wireless Mouse (MS5120W)
Whether you prefer connecting over 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth 5.0, the Dell Mobile Pro Wireless Mouse makes it easy using Microsoft Swift Pair for fast syncing with any PC OS. It has a ridiculous three-year battery life between charges, and its 1600 DPI optical sensor gives you great tracking. You could even theoretically connect it to two devices at once, toggling between the two connection options.
Ergonomic arch: Dell Premier Wireless Mouse (WM527)
A common complaint about some Dell mice is that they're too small and difficult to comfortably hold across a full workday. This wireless mouse has a 1600 DPI, dual wireless/Bluetooth options, 5 clickable buttons and a 6-month battery life, but most importantly has an arched design that will be more comfortable on your wrist and hand.
Mid-range excellence: Alienware AW510H Wired 7.1 Gaming Headset
Adjustable noise cancellation, a retractable mic with built-in noise suppression, a lightweight design with great ear cushioning, 7.1 surround sound for decent directional sound, a USB / 3.5mm connector that works with your PC or game consoles, and a decent price all make this one of the best wired gaming headsets you'll find today.
This headset is lit: Alienware Wireless Gaming Headset (AW988)
This headset has similar specs to the AW510H headset, with 7.1 surround sound and a lightweight and padded design, but it is fully wireless with a 15-hour battery life if that is your preference. It also features AlienFX RGB lighting on the sides for a colorful effect while gaming, and has robust Alienware headset software for configuring EQ settings.
eSports ready: Alienware Wired/Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW610M)
Get top-tier specs for gamers that need total accuracy for intense online battles. 1000 Hz wireless polling rate, a 16000 DPI sensor, customizable scroll wheel speeds and RGB lighting, and 350 hours of battery life per charge make this a device you can endlessly tweak or just rely on for weeks of gaming at a time. Plus it's very comfortable to grip for long gaming sessions.
Programmable and colorful: Alienware Low Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (AW510K)
This durable, intelligent keyboards will withstand 50 million keystrokes thanks to the latest Cherry MX keys that provide excellent feedback. N-key rollover means you won't lose simultaneous keystrokes to ghosting, and programmable macro keys and USB passthrough give you more flexibility while gaming. Alienware made a keyboard built for PC gamers that need reliable quality for years of gaming.
Combine your PC and monitor: Dell Optiplex Small Form Factor All-in-One Stand (OSS17)
Want to find a better place to place your PC unit that won't take up too much desk space? Attach it directly to your Dell monitor using this handy all-in-one device for OptiPlex and Precision Dell desktop PCs. Before you purchase, make sure it's compatible with whichever Dell monitor you own.
Bottom line
Dell sells a variety of brands on its site, but you get a consistent level of quality with Dell and Alienware accessories for productivity and gaming, respectively. Your main question is how much you're willing to spend, as bargain Dell products are guaranteed to work well and cover the basics, but gaming devices and premium devices can actually be useful for more than just gaming.
You can save money on the perfectly functional, stylish 24" P2419H Monitor. It's the cheapest, baseline option of our best Dell monitor picks, with a bright and IPS-compliant screen and a freely adjustable base so you can shift and tilt the display for maximum comfort. However, you may want to upgrade to a QHD display like the UltraSharp 27" if you don't mind doubling the price for vastly improved resolution and colors, or choose the Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor if you want a speedy display for both work and play.
Similarly, you could choose the standard Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, but people working from home may want to consider a reliable mechanical keyboard, which the Alienware AW510K fits to a T. And for the sake of maximum comfort, you could spend a little extra on an ergonomic WM527 wireless mouse and fight off carpal tunnel from long work weeks clutching a tiny mouse.
