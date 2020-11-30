Cyber Monday is here, and that means now is the last chance to pick up storage enclosures at attractive discounts. You'll find plenty of network attached storage (NAS) enclosures that are on sale right now, so if you are looking to build a media server in your home, now is the time to act.
A NAS is ideal if you want to use Plex for streaming your locally-stored media collection to all devices in your home network. You can also seamlessly back up your Windows and macOS machines, and even back up photos from your phones. Whether you're looking to get started with your first NAS enclosure or need to upgrade to a more powerful model, these are the best Cyber Monday NAS deals currently live.
Of course, if you're interested in a new NAS, you will also need hard drives, so be sure to take a look at the best Cyber Monday NAS hard drive deals to pick up storage for your enclosure.
Best Cyber Monday NAS deals
TerraMaster F4-210 4-bay NAS | $52 off
The TerraMaster F4-210 is an excellent budget 4-bay NAS enclosure that offers a dual-core 1.4GHz chipset, 2GB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, up to 64TB of storage, and a native Plex client. You can also run Docker containers, and the value on offer makes this a standout deal.
TerraMaster F5-422 5-bay NAS | $120 off
If you're looking for a more powerful NAS, you will love what the F5-422 has to offer. The 5-bay NAS holds up to 80TB of storage, has a quad-core 1.5GHz CPU, 4GB of RAM, and dual Gigabit Ethernet connectivity along with a 10 Gigabit port. If you want a future-proof Plex media server, then this is the default option.
WD My Cloud Home 4TB NAS | $30 off
The My Cloud Home is an all-in-one NAS that includes a 4TB hard drive out of the box. It is very easy to set up and use, and offers a decent set of software features, making it a great choice for first-time buyers looking to back up data and stream media.
WD My Cloud Home 8TB NAS | $90 off
Need a lot of storage? Then you'll love what the WD My Cloud Home has to offer. The NAS has a built-in 8TB drive, and the fact that it's $90 off makes this one of the best bargains for Cyber Monday.
Buffalo LinkStation 4TB NAS | $30 off
Buffalo's LinkStation is a great choice if you're in the market for an all-in-one NAS enclosure. The NAS has a decent set of software utilities, and has two 2TB drives that ensure your data is safe even if one drive should fail, and you get Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.
WD My Cloud EX2 Ultra 8TB NAS | $61 off
The My Cloud EX2 Ultra is a robust NAS enclosure that has a built-in 8TB drive, 1GB of RAM, and easy to use software features. You get Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, 1GHz dual-core chipset, and mobile clients for viewing your shared media.
