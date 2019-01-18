No matter how careful you are, accidents happen and a case can help prevent things such as scratches, drop damage, and the shattering of important pieces, like the camera lens. You might hesitate on that purchase since you don't want to cover up the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3's stylish exterior, but here are some equally fashionable cases to go along with it.
Quality and versatility
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 Inch Infiland Folio Leather Case
The Infiland leather case is a slim, light fit that will not add much weight to your tablet — but that doesn't mean it's flimsy. On the contrary, this case comes with a built-in stand that you can use to help prop up your Yoga Tab 3 in two different ways, great for those who use their tablet to watch movies and want to do so hands free.
Leather feel
Vostrostone Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 inch Case
Made from faux leather, the Vostrostone preserves and protects your tablet while keeping a quality feel in the hand. Precise cutouts give you complete access to all your ports, buttons, and functions, and an interior storage sleeve inside is handy for holding a few credit cards or some cash securely with your tablet.
Variety of unique features
Fintie Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 inch Leather Folio Case
Specifically designed for the 10-inch Lenovo Yoga Tab 3, this case is made from premium synthetic leather that fits snugly around your tablet. The interior is also soft, ideal for protecting the screen from scratches. You'll also have access to a feature that automatically wakes up and puts to sleep the tablet by just brushing your hand across the back. It also magnetically closes, ideal for protection against accidental drops.
Unique design
Infiland Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 inch Do Not Touch Folio Case
Sometimes you just want to get silly, and this Do Not Touch cover from Infiland is perfect for it. Of course, if that's not your style, there are other options, including different styles as well as your average colors. This leather case is also sturdy and foldable — allowing you to balance and stand your Lenovo tablet up at any angle.
Multi-Functionable case
MoKo Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 Inch Case
Coming with a pen loop designed to keep a stylus, pen, or other gadget inside, this MoKo Lenovo case works well for those who plan on making art or doing some inking. It also comes with a velcro strap to keep the case closed, preserving it from any other damage. The microfiber of the inside is both aesthetically pleasing and suitable for protecting your tablet.
For the 8-inch Tab
ASNG Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 inch Case
Specifically designed for the 8-inch version of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3, this case comes with protective inner layers and corners that will prevent scuffing and other damages. Its cover is synthetic leather, and it has a soft sensation due to its non-scratch microfibers. It also has a cover that is capable of transforming into a horizontal stand, ideal for users who use the tablet for work or to watch films or TV.
Having a case for your tablet is definitely important for a number of reasons: keeping it functioning, adding personality to it, and most importantly, protecting it for future use. If you're after a case that does all three of these things, then we suggest the MoKo Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 Inch Case and the Fintie Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 inch Leather Folio Case
